NFL Cuts 2018: Release Predictions for Some of League's Toughest Decisions

The NFL preseason gives coaching staffs a long look at the talent across their rosters, but final cuts are looming September 1. While some decisions shouldn't surprise anyone, others may shock you.

A reunion between a player and coach could bring out the best in the talent, but an injury can derail the possibilities of a rekindled connection. Typically, starters play most of the third exhibition game. For veterans on the fringe of the roster, there's little time to secure a spot.

For players unable to take the field because of injury, they must count on their previous efforts on the practice field to hold off competing talents looking to turn heads in game action.

Let's take a look at three players in various circumstances on the roster bubble. What makes their situations tough? Why will they miss the final cut?

OLB Aaron Lynch, Chicago Bears

Despite the coaching staff changes, the Chicago Bears retained defensive coordinator Vic Fangio and signed someone familiar with his schemes in outside linebacker Aaron Lynch.

The Bears needed some help at outside linebacker since Leonard Floyd has yet to reach his full potential as a pass-rusher off the edge. Lynch logged six sacks as a rookie fifth-rounder out of South Florida in 2014 under Fangio, who served as a defensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers. However, injuries have plagued his career, and he's been sidelined with a hamstring injury through training camp.

According to Chicago Tribune reporter Rich Campbell, Lynch's attempt to bolster the Bears front seven could end before it starts because of his inability to take the field.

"It's his third stint on the sideline because of injury since mid-April and it doesn't bode well for his hopes of resuscitating his career after a fallout with the 49ers coaching staff last year. Lynch hasn't done anything to earn a roster spot."

Lynch has two more preseason games to show the coaching staff what he brings to the defense. Secondly, the 25-year-old must show enough to keep a space on the depth chart, which may be difficult with sixth-rounder Kylie Fitts' impressive offseason and Isaiah Irving taking meaningful preseason reps.

The Bears could cut Lynch and save $2.5 million, per Overthecap, to reinvest into another veteran pass-rusher who didn't make the 53-man roster elsewhere.

RB C.J. Prosise, Seattle Seahawks

In two seasons, running back C.J. Prosise has appeared in 11 games. The Seattle Seahawks must reinvent their ground attack to provide help for quarterback Russell Wilson in the pocket.

The Seahawks selected Rashaad Penny in the first round of April's draft. Chris Carson has flashed through training camp and handled the bulk of the rush attempts with Penny nursing a finger injury.

Mike Davis logged seven rush attempts for 28 yards in exhibition action through two contests. His presence as the potential No. 3 running back on the depth chart likely pushes Prosise out of the roster picture.

In June, head coach Pete Carroll mentioned Prosise as someone who's fighting for a roster spot, per Seattle Times reporter Bob Condotta. "C.J. has really jumped out. He's looked good now. He knows he's battling [for a roster spot]."

The 24-year-old can catch out of the backfield as a third-down asset, but it's possible Penny fills the role assuming he recovers from the injury. The rookie first-rounder flashed his receiving skills during practices and logged two receptions before breaking his finger. Prosise's receiving skill set isn't unique to the backfield anymore, which likely costs him a job.

RB DeAndre Washington, Oakland Raiders

The Oakland Raiders selected running back DeAndre Washington in the fifth round of the 2016 draft. Along with Jalen Richard, he served as a complementary ball-carrier to Latavius Murray two seasons ago. After a disappointing 2017 campaign, the 25-year-old finds himself in a competitive battle for a role in the backfield.

San Francisco Chronicle reporter Matt Kawahara left the third-year tailback off of his final 53-man depth chart projections partially because of Chris Warren III's emergence during the preseason. The undrafted rookie running back leads the league with 196 rushing yards through two exhibition games.

According to Las Vegas Journal-Review reporter Michael Gehlken, Washington had arthroscopic knee surgery and won't play Friday against the Green Bay Packers. He also missed the last outing against the Los Angeles Rams.

Washington doesn't have enough production that shows the coaching staff his capabilities. San Jose Mercury News reporter Jerry McDonald called Doug Martin "a lock" behind Marshawn Lynch on the 53-man roster.

When considering preseason performances for Richard and Warren, Washington, though injured, looks like the odd man out in the backfield.