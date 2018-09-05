Report: DeVante Parker Expected to Be Out Week 1 vs. Titans After Finger Injury

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker is reportedly expected to miss the team's season-opening game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday with a finger injury, according to Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald.

Parker broke his middle finger during practice on Aug. 12, causing him to miss the rest of Miami's preseason slate.

Per Salguero, the Dolphins want to be cautious with Parker's injury rather than risk a setback that could cause him to miss additional action.

Expectations are high for Parker as he enters his fourth NFL season after the Dolphins traded Jarvis Landry, who had at least 84 receptions from 2014-17, to the Cleveland Browns.

Originally selected 14th overall by the Dolphins in 2015, Parker hasn't lived up to that potential. The 25-year-old set a career-high with 57 receptions last season, but his 11.8 yards per reception and one touchdown were career worsts. Parker also finished with 670 receiving yards in 13 games.

Provided Parker does sit out Miami's Week 1 game, it will mark the fourth consecutive season since entering the league that he has missed at least one contest.

The Dolphins did add Danny Amendola to their receiving corps as a slot option and safety net for quarterback Ryan Tannehill. Parker and Kenny Stills are the speed threats on the outside who can take the top off an opposing defense.

With Parker sidelined, Albert Wilson should see an increased role in Miami's offense. Wilson signed with Miami in the offseason after posting a career-best 554 yards with the Kansas City Chiefs during the 2017 campaign.

Additionally, speedster Jakeem Grant could receive more opportunities on offense behind Stills, Amendola and Wilson until Parker returns.