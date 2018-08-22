Little League World Series 2018: Wednesday Scores, Bracket Results, Highlights

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

The 2018 Little League World Series rolled on Wednesday with play in both the United States and International brackets at Lamade Stadium and Volunteer Stadium in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Day 6 featured the winners' bracket final in each tournament as well as a pair of elimination games. Only six teams will remain in championship contention at day's end.

Let's check out the complete list of games and results from Wednesday's LLWS slate, which will be updated through the conclusion of play. That's followed by a recap of the action.

Aug. 22 Schedule and Results

Game 21: Caribbean 9, Canada 4

Game 22: Southeast 4, Great Lakes 3

Game 23: Japan vs. Asia-Pacific—7:30 p.m. ET

Game 24: Mid-Atlantic vs. West—7:30 p.m. ET

Caribbean (Puerto Rico) 9, Canada 4

Carlos De Jesus crushed two home runs to lead an offensive outburst from Puerto Rico, which advanced to the International losers' bracket final with a victory over Canada.

De Jesus finished the day with three RBI and three runs scored. Six other players for the Caribbean squad recorded a hit and five others scored at least one run as part of the well-rounded performance.

Eric Rodriguez struck out six Canadian hitters while allowing just one run over 4.1 innings to get the win.

Dio Gama tallied two hits and two RBI for Canada. Nate Colina also had a pair of knocks.

Puerto Rico is set to take on the losing side in Wednesday night's clash between South Korea and Japan for a berth in the International title game.

Southeast (Georgia) 4, Great Lakes (Michigan) 3

Georgia scored all four of its runs over the first two innings, and starting pitcher Jansen Kenty showcased ace form over the final three frames to keep the Southeast region's representative in the title hunt.

The top of the Georgia order did its job setting the table by getting on base and scoring three of the team's four runs. Jack Ryan delivered a two-RBI single in the first to grab the lead, and although Michigan did tie the game, the Southeast never trailed in the contest.

Kenty settled in after an up-and-down start to pitch a complete game with no walks and nine strikeouts, including on dangerous cleanup hitter Brennan Hill for the final out, to pick up the win.

Jarren Purify and Oliver Service each hit home runs for Michigan.

Georgia, which has won three straight games since losing its opener, will face either New York or Hawaii in the penultimate matchup in the U.S. bracket.