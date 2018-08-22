Saquon Barkley Reportedly Returns to Giants Practice After Hamstring Injury

Saquon Barkley Reportedly Returns to Giants Practice After Hamstring InjuryAugust 22, 2018
Julio Cortez/Associated Press
Saquon Barkley returned to practice with the New York Giants on Wednesday, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.
The rookie running back had been day-to-day with a hamstring injury and was working with trainers Monday, per Tom Rock of Newsday.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
