George Iloka Rumors: Ex-Bengals DB to Visit Vikings, 'Likely' to Sign Contract

Free-agent safety George Iloka is reportedly "likely" to sign a contract with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Pelissero noted that Iloka is on his way to visit with the Vikings brass.

Iloka was released by the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday after spending the first six seasons of his NFL career with the team.

Minnesota already boasts one of the NFL's top safety duos in three-time Pro Bowler Harrison Smith and veteran Andrew Sendejo.

Iloka could push Sendejo for playing time or be the third safety and a fantastic fallback option should Smith of Sendejo get injured.

Over the past five seasons, Iloka has started 76 of a possible 80 games for the Bengals.

Last season, he tied his career high with 79 tackles to go along with five passes defended and one interception.

In 83 career NFL regular-season games, the 28-year-old veteran has registered 346 tackles, 32 passes defended and nine interceptions.

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer was his defensive coordinator in Cincinnati from 2012-2013.

If Iloka signs with the Vikings as expected, he will join a defense that ranked second against the pass (192.4 yards per game), first in total defense (275.9 yards per game) and first in points allowed (15.8 points per game) last season.