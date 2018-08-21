Jim Brown on Donald Trump: 'I Find Myself Really Pulling for the President'

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Pro Football Hall of Famer Jim Brown isn't afraid to root for President Donald Trump despite criticism from many other prominent athletes.

"I should be criticizing Trump on every level because he does certain things that call for criticism," he said Tuesday on the JT The Brick Show on Fox Sports Radio (h/t TMZ Sports). "But when I look at television I see all these announcers become experts and they're pointing the fingers and they're not doing a doggone thing but pointing their fingers, I find myself really pulling for the president."

The legendary running back has never been afraid to speak his mind on political issues but knows this time his thoughts could get him in trouble.

"Now, that would make me very unpopular in the black community, very unpopular with a lot of Americans," he added, "...but I think that there are certain good things that are coming out of this presidency because we've never seen anything like it."

This isn't the first time Brown has shown his support for Trump since the start of his presidency.

The 82-year-old met with the then president-elect in Trump Tower in December 2016 following the election.

"When he goes through what he went through to become the president, he got my admiration," Brown said at the time, per Jason Kurtz of CNN.

Although many current NFL stars have spoken out against Trump over the past two years, Brown clearly has different views on the subject.