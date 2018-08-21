Jim Brown on Donald Trump: 'I Find Myself Really Pulling for the President'

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistAugust 22, 2018

CLEVELAND, OH - MAY 21: Jim Brown, NFL legend, attends Game Four of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2018 NBA Playoffs on May 21, 2018 at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Pro Football Hall of Famer Jim Brown isn't afraid to root for President Donald Trump despite criticism from many other prominent athletes.

"I should be criticizing Trump on every level because he does certain things that call for criticism," he said Tuesday on the JT The Brick Show on Fox Sports Radio (h/t TMZ Sports). "But when I look at television I see all these announcers become experts and they're pointing the fingers and they're not doing a doggone thing but pointing their fingers, I find myself really pulling for the president."

The legendary running back has never been afraid to speak his mind on political issues but knows this time his thoughts could get him in trouble.

"Now, that would make me very unpopular in the black community, very unpopular with a lot of Americans," he added, "...but I think that there are certain good things that are coming out of this presidency because we've never seen anything like it."

This isn't the first time Brown has shown his support for Trump since the start of his presidency.

The 82-year-old met with the then president-elect in Trump Tower in December 2016 following the election.

"When he goes through what he went through to become the president, he got my admiration," Brown said at the time, per Jason Kurtz of CNN.

Although many current NFL stars have spoken out against Trump over the past two years, Brown clearly has different views on the subject.

Related

    Ravens Suspend Smith 4 Gms for Personal Conduct Violation

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Ravens Suspend Smith 4 Gms for Personal Conduct Violation

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Newest NFL Power Rankings 📈

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Newest NFL Power Rankings 📈

    NFL Staff
    via Bleacher Report

    Best Storylines, Moments from 'Hard Knocks' Episode 3

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Best Storylines, Moments from 'Hard Knocks' Episode 3

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Trump Slams ESPN for Not Showing Anthem Before Games

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Trump Slams ESPN for Not Showing Anthem Before Games

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report