NFL Rumors: Latest on Dez Bryant, Jets' Pursuit of Dante Fowler Jr. Trade, More

The NFL preseason has hit its midway point, and with the regular season looming, teams are looking to put the finishing touches on their 53-man roster.

It's been a relatively quiet preseason in terms of major trades and big name free agents still looking for homes, but there have been a few rumors swirling around the league. Perhaps as the season draws closer the late-summer hot stove will heat up.

Here's a roundup of a few of the biggest storylines around the league this week:

Dante Fowler Jr. on the trade block?

Dante Fowler Jr., the No. 3 overall selection in the 2015 NFL draft, is having a rough offseason. Having already served a one-week suspension during training camp for his role in fights on the practice field, Fowler still has to sit one game in the regular season due to a July arrest.

The off-field troubles have apparently led teams to wonder if Fowler, who generated eight sacks in a reserve role for Jacksonville in 2017, might be on the trade market:

Despite Fowler's production, the Jaguars declined the fifth-year option on his rookie deal, which means he's set to hit free agency after the 2018 season.

In his report on the Jets' interest, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News did not indicate what the Jaguars' response was. However, given Fowler's impending free agency, it would seem logical for the team to at least listen to offers.

Fowler doesn't have a clear path to more playing time in Jacksonville, with Yannick Ngakoue and Calais Campbell locked into starting roles, so it's possible he may also be interested in taking his talents elsewhere as soon as possible.

Of course, since the Jaguars, who advanced to the AFC Championship Game last season, intend on competing for the Super Bowl, they may have told the Jets they aren't interested. Jacksonville finished second in the league with 55 sacks a season ago, and Fowler's ability to be provide a pass-rush threat off the bench was a key reason they excelled getting to the quarterback.

Dez Bryant asking for too much money?

Earlier this week, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, reported that the Browns did not come close to reaching an agreement with Dez Bryant when he visited their facility.

Cabot reported that Bryant is seeking a one-year deal but speculated the money was too rich for the Browns.

According to Spotrac, the Browns are estimated to have the most salary-cap space in the league this season, with just over $53 million left. So just how much money could Bryant be asking for to force the Browns to turn him away?

Regardless of what moves the Browns make this season, they will not approach the salary-cap limit. So if we assume their interest in adding Bryant was genuine, the only explanation for them not reaching an agreement is an exorbitant asking price from the wideout.

If he can't get a wide receiver-needy team with significant excess cap space to agree to his terms, who will?

Based on how things played out in Cleveland, it appears as though it could be a while before Bryant is signed, unless he's willing to dramatically alter his salary demands.

Saints cut Terrance West

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Saints parted ways with running back Terrance West on Tuesday. West was expected to compete for playing time during Mark Ingram's four-game suspension to open the season.

There isn't an immediate obvious landing spot for West, but there are still two more weeks of preseason football for the list of ACL injuries to pile up. More than likely someone will be in the need of a productive veteran in the near future, and West should be at or near the top of the available options when that time arrives.

During his last full season in the league in 2016, West picked up 1,010 total yards from scrimmage for the Baltimore Ravens.

His ability to impact the game as a runner and receiver should allow for him to carve out a role with a team this season.