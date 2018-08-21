Jay Glazer Joins The Athletic; Will 'Call Bulls--t in a Way Others Can't'

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistAugust 21, 2018

INGLEWOOD, CA - JULY 15: Jay Glazer speaks onstage during the 33rd Annual Cedars-Sinai Sports Spectacular at The Compound on July 15, 2018 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Sports Spectacular)
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

NFL insider Jay Glazer announced Tuesday he joined The Athletic, emphasizing how the move will allow him a level of creative freedom in contrast to his peers.

"My job at Fox, and now here at The Athletic, is to get you guys, the reader, connected to a subject in a way you haven't seen before," Glazer wrote. "I don't stand for coach-speak or vanilla, and I have the relationships to call bulls--t in a way others can't."

Glazer added his goal at The Athletic is "to be of service [to readers]."

In 2016, Albert Breer revealed he was leaving the NFL Network to join The MMQB. During an interview on 98.5 The Sports Hub in Boston, Breer discussed how he felt limited by working for the NFL's official television channel and website.

"The rules were one way when I got there, and they're very, very different now," he said. "And there are a lot of stories that I haven't been able to do that I will be able to do now."

The effect may not be limited to the NFL's official outlets, either.

Sports Business Journal's John Ourand reported in March some NFL executives had grown frustrated with ESPN's reporting on issues such as concussions, Commissioner Roger Goodell and the player protest movement. Ourand wrote the executives believed ESPN "went out of their way to portray the NFL in a bad light."

ESPN was involved in the PBS documentary League of Denial before breaking off its partnership with PBS in August 2013. NFL spokesman Greg Aiello denied the league applied pressure to ESPN to back out of the documentary.

ESPN signed an extension with the NFL for $15.2 billion to broadcast Monday Night Football through 2021.

