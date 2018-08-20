Simms in 60: Rams, Raiders Must Learn from Patriots in Donald, Mack Negotiations

Aaron Donald and Khalil Mack are still holding out of training camp as they attempt to negotiate new long-term contracts.  Bleacher Report Lead NFL Analyst Chris Simms believes the Los Angeles Rams and Oakland Raiders need to learn from Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots in their approach to working out new deals for these defensive stars.  How can these west coast clubs take a page from the Patriots' playbook?  Watch the video above to get Simms' take!


