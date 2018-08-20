Little League World Series 2018: Monday Scores, Bracket Results and Highlights

Tom E. Puskar/Associated Press

The Little League World Series resumed Monday with five games on the schedule across the United States and International brackets.

Below, we'll recap each contest from a busy day in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

New England def. Australia, 15-0

The mercy rule came into effect during Monday's consolation game as New England beat Australia, 15-0.

Tommy Turner led the way for New England, going 4-for-4 from the plate with four RBI and four runs. Four New England pitchers, meanwhile, combined to give up three hits across four innings before the game was called.

Tyler Simon and Noah McParlin added two runs apiece as well.

New England struck early and often, pushing across a run in the first inning and five in the second. It blew things up in the top of the fourth, pushing across nine runs. It was a tough way to end the tournament for Australia, but after the game, the players were reminded of their amazing journey to even reach Williamsport:

That, more than any result, is what the Little League World Series is all about.