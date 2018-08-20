Barcelona Transfer News: Borussia Dortmund Reportedly Keen on Paco Alcacer

James Dudko@@JamesDudkoFeatured ColumnistAugust 20, 2018

BARCELONA, SPAIN - MAY 20: Paco Alcacer of Barcelona looks on during the La Liga match between Barcelona and Real Sociedad at Camp Nou on May 20, 2018 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)
Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Borussia Dortmund manager Lucien Favre is reportedly keen on signing Barcelona striker Paco Alcacer. French publication L'Equipe (h/t Sport) has reported Favre has made the former Valencia attacker a target, adding Alcacer to a list of other strikers the Bundesliga club hopes to sign before the summer transfer window closes on August 31.

Sport also said the transfer would have to be a loan because Barca's demands have yet to be met for the 24-year-old, who is also attracting interest from La Liga duo Alaves and Real Betis.

        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

