Barcelona Transfer News: Borussia Dortmund Reportedly Keen on Paco Alcacer

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Borussia Dortmund manager Lucien Favre is reportedly keen on signing Barcelona striker Paco Alcacer. French publication L'Equipe (h/t Sport) has reported Favre has made the former Valencia attacker a target, adding Alcacer to a list of other strikers the Bundesliga club hopes to sign before the summer transfer window closes on August 31.

Sport also said the transfer would have to be a loan because Barca's demands have yet to be met for the 24-year-old, who is also attracting interest from La Liga duo Alaves and Real Betis.

