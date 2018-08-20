Fantasy Football 2018: Top Team Names, PPR Rankings and Dynasty Advice

Fantasy Football 2018: Top Team Names, PPR Rankings and Dynasty AdviceAugust 20, 2018
Make no mistake about it, fantasy football is a force, and now, there are so many different ways to play.
While the Standard League is still the most popular in fantasy football, the number of brave souls willing to make the jump to the PPR (point-per-reception) and Dynasty Leagues is growing exponentially.
Naturally, this means that fantasy football owners must either fall in love with stuffing the stat sheet to reflect the production of running backs, wide receivers and tight ends or have the fortitude to make a longer commitment to playing like, well, real NFL teams have to.
Here, we'll dive into some PPR rankings and offer a few tips to build your dynasty.
Constructing the right team is very important, but it's hard to make roster decisions when that roster has no name. For those needing a little creative nudge on choosing the right moniker for their fantasy squad, here are a few suggestions.
Team Names
- Dakstreet Boys
- That Thing You Juju
- Three Ndamukong and a Baby
- Baker Breaker One Nine
- Gurleys Just Want To Have Fun
- Juju Talking To Me?
- Discount Belichick
- To Khalil A Mockingbird
- No Country For Rosen
- Deshaun of the Dead
If none of these names work, perhaps Taco (From FXX's The League) could come up with another name as good as Chalupa Batman.
Either way, it's your team's name, have fun with it.
PPR Rankings (Redraft)
- Le'Veon Bell, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers
- Todd Gurley II, RB, Los Angeles Rams
- David Johnson, RB, Arizona Cardinals
- Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys
- Antonio Brown, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
- Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants
- Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints
- Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons
- DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Houston Texans
- Odell Beckham Jr., WR, New York Giants
- Kareem Hunt, RB, Kansas City Chiefs
- Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings
- Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
- Leonard Fournette, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars
- Melvin Gordon, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
- Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints
- A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
- Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers
- Devonta Freeman, RB, Atlanta Falcons
- Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers
- Rob Gronkowski, TE, New England Patriots
- Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- LeSean McCoy, RB, Buffalo Bills
- Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs
- Jerick McKinnon, RB, San Francisco 49ers
- Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals
- Larry Fitzgerald, WR, Arizona Cardinals
- T.Y. Hilton, WR, Indianapolis Colts
- Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings
- Stefon Diggs, WR, Minnesota Vikings
- Jordan Howard, RB, Chicago Bears
- Zach Ertz, TE, Philadelphia Eagles
- Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs
- Demaryius Thomas, WR, Denver Broncos
- Allen Robinson, WR, Chicago Bears
- Doug Baldwin, WR, Seattle Seahawks
- Golden Tate, WR, Detroit Lions
- Amari Cooper, WR, Oakland Raiders
- Josh Gordon, WR, Cleveland Browns
- Jarvis Landry, WR, Cleveland Browns
- Marvin Jones Jr., WR, Detroit Lions
- Kenyan Drake, RB, Miami Dolphins
- Alshon Jeffery, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
- Brandin Cooks, WR, Los Angeles Rams
- Royce Freeman, RB, Denver Broncos
- Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans
- Alex Collins, RB, Baltimore Ravens
- Jay Ajayi, RB, Philadelphia Eagles
- Ronald Jones II, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Marshawn Lynch, RB, Oakland Raiders
Biggest PPR Riser: Tarik Cohen, RB, Chicago Bears
The name of the game is drafting a player that will yield the kind of sleeper benefits that bolster your roster to surprising new heights and that means taking a late round flier on a player like Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen.
What makes Cohen a dream pick here for PPR is his dual threat ability as a virtual running back/wide receiver in new Bears head coach Matt Nagy's innovative offense.
Nagy plans to use Cohen all over the field and capitalize on the second-year back's change-of-pace rushing and pass-catching skills.
"He's actually the one kid on this team that I knew had a lot of talent, but he comes out here and runs every route the right way, catches most balls and he doesn't make a lot of mistakes," Nagy said after OTA practice back in May per Yahoo Sports JJ Stankevitz.
"You see how he is in the meetings rooms: he listens to the play and when he comes out here how serious he is and he knows how to have fun. He's a player that, for me, you get giddy about."
Last season, Cohen caught 53 passes for 353 yards and those number will likely double and maybe even triple in Nagy's system. Take him in the sixth round because it's unlikely he'll fall to the seventh.
Dynasty Advice
Focus on Young Talent, Don't forget the Consistent Producers
When it comes to building a dynasty team, most fantasy owners focus on selecting hyped, youthful players with a high ceiling over those that have been producing for years.
But to truly build a team that has staying power this season and for years to come, it's best to field a roster filled with a combination of consistent performers and breakout neophytes.
According to Rotowire, the smart investment on quarterbacks are the Oakland Raiders' Derek Carr, who finished top-12 in 2016, Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys and Carson Wentz of the Philadelphia Eagles.
Outside of obvious choices like the Pittsburgh Steelers' Le'Veon Bell and the Los Angeles Rams' Todd Gurley at the running back position, players like the Carolina Panthers' Christian McCaffrey and the Jacksonville Jaquars' Leonard Fournette are great selections for the long haul.
Wide receivers like the Steelers' Antonio Brown are easy picks, considering he's led the league in fantasy points for four straight seasons. Volume wideouts like the Houston Texans' DeAndre Hopkins deserve consideration, as well as soon-to-breakout players like Stefon Diggs of the Minnesota Vikings and Brandin Cooks of the Rams.
Tight ends are harder to pinpoint, but there are stalwarts like the New England Patriots' Rob Gronkowski and Zach Etrz of the Eagles, but a smart investment for the future would be the New York Giants' Evan Engram and the Cleveland Browns' David Njoku.
