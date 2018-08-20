Fantasy Football 2018: Top Team Names, PPR Rankings and Dynasty Advice

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Make no mistake about it, fantasy football is a force, and now, there are so many different ways to play.

While the Standard League is still the most popular in fantasy football, the number of brave souls willing to make the jump to the PPR (point-per-reception) and Dynasty Leagues is growing exponentially.

Naturally, this means that fantasy football owners must either fall in love with stuffing the stat sheet to reflect the production of running backs, wide receivers and tight ends or have the fortitude to make a longer commitment to playing like, well, real NFL teams have to.

Here, we'll dive into some PPR rankings and offer a few tips to build your dynasty.

Constructing the right team is very important, but it's hard to make roster decisions when that roster has no name. For those needing a little creative nudge on choosing the right moniker for their fantasy squad, here are a few suggestions.

Team Names

Dakstreet Boys

That Thing You Juju

Three Ndamukong and a Baby

Baker Breaker One Nine

Gurleys Just Want To Have Fun

Juju Talking To Me?

Discount Belichick

To Khalil A Mockingbird

No Country For Rosen

Deshaun of the Dead

If none of these names work, perhaps Taco (From FXX's The League) could come up with another name as good as Chalupa Batman.

Either way, it's your team's name, have fun with it.

PPR Rankings (Redraft)

Le'Veon Bell, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers Todd Gurley II, RB, Los Angeles Rams David Johnson, RB, Arizona Cardinals Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys Antonio Brown, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Houston Texans Odell Beckham Jr., WR, New York Giants Kareem Hunt, RB, Kansas City Chiefs Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers Leonard Fournette, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars Melvin Gordon, RB, Los Angeles Chargers Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers Devonta Freeman, RB, Atlanta Falcons Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers Rob Gronkowski, TE, New England Patriots Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers LeSean McCoy, RB, Buffalo Bills Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs Jerick McKinnon, RB, San Francisco 49ers Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals Larry Fitzgerald, WR, Arizona Cardinals T.Y. Hilton, WR, Indianapolis Colts Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings Stefon Diggs, WR, Minnesota Vikings Jordan Howard, RB, Chicago Bears Zach Ertz, TE, Philadelphia Eagles Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs Demaryius Thomas, WR, Denver Broncos Allen Robinson, WR, Chicago Bears Doug Baldwin, WR, Seattle Seahawks Golden Tate, WR, Detroit Lions Amari Cooper, WR, Oakland Raiders Josh Gordon, WR, Cleveland Browns Jarvis Landry, WR, Cleveland Browns Marvin Jones Jr., WR, Detroit Lions Kenyan Drake, RB, Miami Dolphins Alshon Jeffery, WR, Philadelphia Eagles Brandin Cooks, WR, Los Angeles Rams Royce Freeman, RB, Denver Broncos Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans Alex Collins, RB, Baltimore Ravens Jay Ajayi, RB, Philadelphia Eagles Ronald Jones II, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Marshawn Lynch, RB, Oakland Raiders

Biggest PPR Riser: Tarik Cohen, RB, Chicago Bears