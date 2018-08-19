WNBA Playoff Bracket 2018: Full Schedule and Matchups for Entire Postseason

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

The 2018 WNBA playoff bracket is set with the conclusion of Sunday's action.

Heading into the final day of the regular season, the eight-team postseason field was locked in, but the seeding remained up in the air:

The first two rounds are single-elimination, with the WNBA semifinals and WNBA Finals decided over a five-game series. As the top two seeds, the Seattle Storm and Atlanta Dream receive automatic byes to the semifinals.

The Minnesota Lynx vs. the Los Angeles Sparks is by far the most interesting first-round battle.

The two teams have met in the WNBA Finals in each of the last two seasons, with the Sparks winning a title in 2016 and the Lynx returning the favor in 2017. Now, one of the two will be out of the postseason after just one game.

Los Angeles went 3-1 against Minnesota and will have home-court advantage Tuesday night, so the defending champions are in serious danger of an early exit.

The other first-round game is shaping up nicely as well, if only for the individual chess match between Liz Cambage and Brittney Griner.

Cambage entered Sunday as the WNBA's leading scorer (23.4 points per game), but she averaged just 13.6 points in three games against the Phoenix Mercury. As Cambage goes, so go the Dallas Wings. If Griner can neutralize her once again, then the Wings could be looking at a disappointing end to an underwhelming season.

Cambage expressed doubt about whether she'll return to the WNBA for the 2019 season, citing both the WNBA's relatively low salaries compared to overseas leagues and the physical demands inherent in playing basketball year-round. Given that, basketball fans should watch the 27-year-old Australian international while they still can.