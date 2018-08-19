Lorenzo Alexander Calls Out Jarvis Landry for 'Dirty' Block in Browns vs. Bills

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Some of the Buffalo Bills defenders were not pleased with a block from Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry during Friday's preseason contest.

"Landry, he's a good receiver, physical guy, but some of those plays that he has—Aaron Williams, Taron, I'm pretty sure he has other ones—I just think they're dirty," Bills linebacker Lorenzo Alexander said, per Mike Rodak of ESPN.com. "Coming from the outside of the box in, the league needs to do a better job of calling penalties on those types of plays. Obviously, defenders get called all the time on stuff that is probably less egregious than that. If we're going to protect our football players, we need to protect everybody, not just offensive guys.

"It was dirty at the end of the day, and that's how I feel about it."

The block in question came against Bills rookie cornerback Taron Johnson on a touchdown run from Carlos Hyde during Buffalo's 19-17 victory. Rodak noted Landry "came from the outside part of the field and lowered his shoulder into the area of Johnson's head."

Trainers helped Johnson off the field, but he ultimately returned to the contest.

According to Rodak, Landry apologized to Johnson, just like he did to Aaron Williams in 2016 when he was fined $24,309 and penalized for a crackback block he levied against Williams as a member of the Miami Dolphins. Williams never played again following the block, which left him with head and neck injuries.

Alexander wasn't the only Bills defender to call out Landry. Veteran safety Micah Hyde didn't hold back his feelings regarding the play.

"That's ridiculous. Because if a defensive player does that to an offensive player, he's getting ejected. I don't care if he lowered his shoulder or not. He's coming all the way from No. 1, past the numbers and flying down onto the hashes and cleaning up somebody. That's the same as that play that Aaron Williams got hit on a couple years back and basically ruined his career.

"To me, that's B.S. You can't do that. All you have to do is get into position, screen him off. He doesn't have to come in and try to kill anybody."

Landry did not finish with a catch in Friday's contest, although the block that drew the ire of multiple Buffalo players helped put Cleveland ahead 7-0 before its starters exited the game.

The Browns are looking to bounce back from an 0-16 season and traded for Landry this offseason as part of their offensive overhaul. They also added Hyde, Tyrod Taylor, Baker Mayfield and Antonio Callaway.

Landry brings veteran leadership to a pass-catching group relying on young talent and Josh Gordon. For wide receivers, veteran leadership often means blocking instead of shying away from the most physical part of the game. The Bills clearly felt Landry took things too far.