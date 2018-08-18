NXT TakeOver Brooklyn 4 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

1 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

The knee of Trent Seven was instrumental in Mustache Mountain's loss of the NXT Tag Team Championship on NXT a few weeks ago and Saturday night, it was again the downfall of the popular babyface team, courtesy of champion Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong.

It was Seven who brought on the comeback sequence late, exploding into the match off a hot tag from Bate.

The first United Kingdom champion shook off the punishment he endured throughout the bout and delivered a big dive to the outside before scoring a near-fall on Strong off a sitout powerbomb.

Late in the bout, with Bate neutralized following a leaping knee from Strong, the champions wiped out the previously established injured knee of Seven and scored the successful title defense.

After the match, O'Reilly and Strong were introduced to their next challengers, The War Raiders, who left the champions in a heap.

Result

The Undisputed Era defeated Mustache Mountain to retain the titles

Grade

A+

Analysis

The chants of "fight forever" and "NXT" are indicative of the in-ring chemistry these two teams have with each other and the extraordinary product they deliver when matched up together.

Crisp, hard-hitting and dramatic thanks to perfect timing and dramatic near-falls, the match was everything fans hoped for in the wake of their five-star classic from a few weeks back.

Was this on that level? No. The storytelling in that match was better but the crowd was red-hot and the result was another NXT Match of the Year candidate between the lads from the U.K. and the Ring of Honor alumni.