Alexander Ovechkin, Wife Nastya Announce Birth of Son Sergei

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistAugust 18, 2018

LAS VEGAS, NV - JUNE 07: Alex Ovechkin #8 of the Washington Capitals kisses his wife Anastasia Shubskaya, after his team's 4-3 win over the Vegas Golden Knights in Game Five of the 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena on June 7, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Harry How/Getty Images

It has been an eventful summer for Washington Capitals star Alexander Ovechkin both on and off the ice. 

In June, Ovechkin was able to hoist the Stanley Cup for the first time 14 years after being drafted No. 1 overall. Fast-forward to Saturday, and the 32-year-old and his wife, Nastya, welcomed their first child, Sergei Aleksandrovich Ovechkin:

According to the Washington Post's Jacob Bogage, Sergei was named after Alex's late uncle, who died when the Capitals star was just 10 years old.   

