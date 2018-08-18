Alexander Ovechkin, Wife Nastya Announce Birth of Son Sergei

Harry How/Getty Images

It has been an eventful summer for Washington Capitals star Alexander Ovechkin both on and off the ice.

In June, Ovechkin was able to hoist the Stanley Cup for the first time 14 years after being drafted No. 1 overall. Fast-forward to Saturday, and the 32-year-old and his wife, Nastya, welcomed their first child, Sergei Aleksandrovich Ovechkin:

According to the Washington Post's Jacob Bogage, Sergei was named after Alex's late uncle, who died when the Capitals star was just 10 years old.