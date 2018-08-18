Alexander Ovechkin, Wife Nastya Announce Birth of Son Sergei

Alexander Ovechkin, Wife Nastya Announce Birth of Son SergeiAugust 18, 2018
Harry How/Getty Images
It has been an eventful summer for Washington Capitals star Alexander Ovechkin both on and off the ice.
In June, Ovechkin was able to hoist the Stanley Cup for the first time 14 years after being drafted No. 1 overall. Fast-forward to Saturday, and the 32-year-old and his wife, Nastya, welcomed their first child, Sergei Aleksandrovich Ovechkin:
Washington Capitals @Capitals
Congratulations to @ovi8 and his wife Anastasia on the birth of their first son, Sergei Aleksandrovich Ovechkin! #CapsDads #ALLCAPS (📸 from https://t.co/caJfLzsDFc) https://t.co/jjXoKsW6ih
According to the Washington Post's Jacob Bogage, Sergei was named after Alex's late uncle, who died when the Capitals star was just 10 years old.
