NFL Preseason Roundup: Josh Gordon Is Back

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

After missing the majority of the Cleveland Browns' training camp and half of the preseason to tend to his "overall mental and physical health," Josh Gordon is back.

The redemption-seeking wide receiver reported to the team Saturday and is expected to attend his first training camp practice Sunday, according to Scott Petrak at Browns Zone. It's still not clear if he'll be able to take part in that practice, because NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told NFL.com's Tom Pelissero that he still has to be cleared to take the field. But this is a step in the right direction.

"As I humbly return to being a member of this team with an opportunity to get back to playing this game I love, I realize in order for me to reach my full potential my primary focus must remain on my sobriety and mental well-being," Gordon wrote on Twitter Saturday, "Let's get to work!"

That'll relieve plenty of stress in Cuyahoga County, because the rebuilt Browns were looking thin at wide receiver with Gordon absent and Corey Coleman traded to Buffalo. The team was putting too many eggs in red-flag-plagued Antonio Callaway's basket, and the rookie fourth-round pick was held without a catch in the team's second preseason game Friday night against the Bills.

Gordon is also draped in red flags as he fights to revive a career that substance-abuse issues derailed. But he's a former first-team All-Pro and is only 27 years old, so it's a good sign that after hitting a midsummer speed bump, he appears to be feeling good as he returns.

Plus, Hard Knocks just got more interesting.