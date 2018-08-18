Packers, Bears Odds-on Favorites to Land Khalil Mack

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers are the early favorites to acquire Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack before the 2018 NFL trade deadline.

OddsShark provided updated betting lines Saturday for where Mack, who's holding out of training camp because of a contract dispute with Oakland, will be when the deadline passes.

The Packers and the NFC North rival Chicago Bears have better odds than the Raiders:

Last month, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported Oakland didn't have an offer on the table for the 2016 NFL Defensive Player of the Year and the sides hadn't held discussions since February.

Adam Schefter of ESPN noted Thursday there was "no end in sight" to the holdout and that Mack's fine would increase to $1.6 million for missing Week 2 of the preseason.

The 27-year-old Florida native has one year left on his deal. His $13.8 million base salary for 2018 ranks fourth among defensive ends, per Spotrac.

Though Mack hasn't commented on the contract talks, or lack thereof, he expressed interest in November to NBC Sports Bay Area in remaining with the Raiders for his entire career last November.

"Of course. That's not even a question," he said. "That's a no-brainer for me, especially when you think about coming into this organization and try[ing] to build something special. That's something you want to be a part of for a lifetime."

Along with the Packers and Bears, the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills also possess odds of 10-1 or better to land Mack in a trade. The Bills connection is notable since the standout edge-rusher played college football for the University at Buffalo.

For now, Mack remains on the Raiders roster, but his availability for the team's Week 1 clash with the Los Angeles Rams on Sept. 10 becomes more uncertain with each passing day.