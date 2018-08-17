Reggie Bush Predicts Ex-Teammate Drew Brees Will Retire If Saints Win Super Bowl

Reggie Bush Predicts Ex-Teammate Drew Brees Will Retire If Saints Win Super BowlAugust 17, 2018
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees is on the record of saying that he hopes to play until he's 45 years old, but a former teammate believes he could call it quits at 40...if the future Hall of Famer wins the Super Bowl next season.
Reggie Bush, who played in New Orleans from 2006-10, recently told TMZ that he believes Brees may be looking to go out on top:
In his 17th season, Brees led the Saints to an 11-5 record, an NFC South division title and a Minneapolis Miracle away from the spot in the NFC Championship Game. With the core returning, there's no reason to believe they won't be contenders once again this season.
Brees re-signed with the Saints on a two-year, $50 million contract. If New Orleans doesn't hoist the Lombardi Trophy in 2019, he would still have another year on his current deal to add to his resume.
