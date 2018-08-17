Reggie Bush Predicts Ex-Teammate Drew Brees Will Retire If Saints Win Super Bowl

Julie Jacobson/Associated Press

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees is on the record of saying that he hopes to play until he's 45 years old, but a former teammate believes he could call it quits at 40...if the future Hall of Famer wins the Super Bowl next season.

Reggie Bush, who played in New Orleans from 2006-10, recently told TMZ that he believes Brees may be looking to go out on top:

In his 17th season, Brees led the Saints to an 11-5 record, an NFC South division title and a Minneapolis Miracle away from the spot in the NFC Championship Game. With the core returning, there's no reason to believe they won't be contenders once again this season.

Brees re-signed with the Saints on a two-year, $50 million contract. If New Orleans doesn't hoist the Lombardi Trophy in 2019, he would still have another year on his current deal to add to his resume.