Gus Johnson Won't Return as Bucks' Announcer for 2018-19 Season

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistAugust 17, 2018

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 15: Announcer Gus Johnson on the air before a college basketball game between the Maryland Terrapins and the Georgetown Hoyas at the Verizon Center on November 15, 2016 in Washington, DC. The Terrapins won 76-75. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)
Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Energetic play-by-play man Gus Johnson will not be part of the Milwaukee Bucks' broadcasts during the 2018-19 season.

ESPN Milwaukee's Eric Nehm confirmed Johnson's departure after the Bucks released a statement in which Johnson wasn't included as part of the broadcast team:

Since 2015, Johnson has called Bucks games on a part-time basis in relief of regular play-by-play announcer Jim Paschke.

The 51-year-old has several announcing roles with Fox Sports to keep him occupied in the meantime.

Johnson calls college football games and soccer matches, and he is also the primary announcer for the BIG3 basketball league. 

