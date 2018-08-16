Report: Khalil Mack Holdout Has No End in Sight; Won't Play 2nd Preseason Game

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

There is reportedly "no end in sight" for Khalil Mack's holdout with the Oakland Raiders defensive end not expected to report for the team's second preseason game, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The Raiders are set to play the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday, and Mack will be fined $814,000 for missing the game, just as he was for Week 1 of the preseason.

The three-time Pro Bowler is set to make $13.8 million this season, per Spotrac, but this is the final year of his rookie contract and he is looking for long-term stability.

Unfortunately, there hasn't been much progress on a new deal, and as of last month, Mack's camp didn't have any active offers, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

"It's obviously, for me, been disappointing," head coach Jon Gruden said of Mack's absence Wednesday, per Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com. "You want to have your best player here. This guy is really a great guy, too. I'm disappointed we don't have him here. Going to try to get him here as soon as we can. In the time being, you've got to move on."

The 27-year-old's two missed games have already amounted to a $1.6 million fine, and it appears likely he will lose more money before the start of the regular season.

His absence will be notable if the holdout extends into the games that matter. Having recorded double-digit sacks in each of the past three seasons for a total of 36.5, Mack also took home the 2016 Defensive Player of the Year award.

The onus will be on Bruce Irvin and Mario Edwards to overcome the loss of Mack.