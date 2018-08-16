Josh Gordon Reportedly Could Face Jail Time in Child Support Case

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon could face 30 days in jail should he fail to pay child support to Christina Lockhart, the mother of his three-year-old daughter, TMZ Sports reported Thursday.

WKYC's Phil Trexler reported Wednesday a judge ordered Gordon to begin paying $6,765 in monthly child support to Lockhart starting Aug. 1. Lockhart's attorney, Joseph Stafford, says Gordon has yet to fulfill his financial obligation.

TMZ noted failure to make a payment could result in a jail sentence of up to 30 days.

Tanja Holecek, Gordon's attorney, countered he's unable to begin paying the child support until he receives his first game check.

"In fact, [Gordon] is not working, and according to his contract with the Cleveland Browns, he would not receive his first regular paycheck of the season until Sept. 9, 2018, if everything goes as planned," Holecek wrote, per Trexler.

The case dates to 2015. Gordon missed all of the 2015 and 2016 seasons, and Trexler noted the 2013 Pro Bowler "earned so little money" during that time he didn't file official income tax returns.

The NFL reinstated Gordon on a conditional basis last November. He appeared in Cleveland's final five games, catching 18 passes for 335 yards and a touchdown.

The 27-year-old has been absent from the Browns' training camp since he announced July 23 he was taking an indefinite leave from the team. He's set to earn $790,000 for the 2018 season.