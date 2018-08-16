Sam Darnold Reportedly Front-Runner to Be Jets' Week 1 Starting QB

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

After an impressive debut, rookie quarterback Sam Darnold appears to be the favorite to win the starting quarterback job for the New York Jets.

"He's more than simply the future. He's the present, too," Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News said of the No. 3 overall draft pick. "Barring deer-in-the-headlights moments over the next couple weeks, it’d be an upset if Darnold isn't the Week 1 starter."

Darnold is expected to start for the Jets Thursday against the Washington Redskins after coming off the bench in Week 1 of the preseason against the Atlanta Falcons.

The rookie finished 13-of-18 for 96 passing yards and a touchdown in the eventual 17-0 win.

In addition to the quality numbers, he also showcased why he was such a highly regarded prospect coming out of USC:

However, the Jets also added Teddy Bridgewater in the offseason, and he has been impressive since joining the team as well. The former Minnesota Vikings player finished 7-of-8 for 85 yards and a touchdown in his first preseason game, showing that he is also a top contender for the starting job.

Josh McCown also remains on the roster after starting 13 games at the position last year, finishing with a respectable 94.5 quarterback rating.

Any of these players are capable of starting Week 1 of the regular season against the Detroit Lions.

Still, it seems like Darnold has gotten a leg up on his competition and will try to get his NFL career started as quickly as possible.