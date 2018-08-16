NFL Coach of the Year 2018 Odds: Pederson, McVay Favored Ahead of Belichick

NFL Coach of the Year 2018 Odds: Pederson, McVay Favored Ahead of BelichickAugust 16, 2018
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is a five-time Super Bowl champion, but he is not the favorite to take home the 2018 NFL Coach of the Year award.
According to an update from OddsShark, Belichick is tied with Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn for the third-most likely to win at +1300. Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson sits atop the list, while Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay checks in at second:
Odds to be the NFL's Coach of the Year (@5Dimes): Pederson +1000 McVay +1200 Lynn/Belichick +1300 Shurmur +1350 Zimmer/Shanahan +1400 Jon Gruden +1550 O'Brien/Reid +1600 Marrone/Quinn +1800 McCarthy/Tomlin +1800 Payton +1800 Joseph/Nagy +2000 Rivera/Garrett +2200
