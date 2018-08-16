NFL Coach of the Year 2018 Odds: Pederson, McVay Favored Ahead of Belichick

Focus On Sport/Getty Images

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is a five-time Super Bowl champion, but he is not the favorite to take home the 2018 NFL Coach of the Year award.

According to an update from OddsShark, Belichick is tied with Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn for the third-most likely to win at +1300. Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson sits atop the list, while Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay checks in at second:

