Lionel Messi Makes Barcelona Champions League Promise Ahead of New Season

Lionel Messi has promised Barcelona fans that his side "will do everything possible" to bring the UEFA Champions League back to the Camp Nou in 2018-19.

The new Barca captain addressed the home fans ahead of their 3-0 victory over Boca Juniors in the Joan Gamper Trophy on Wednesday, and he said that righting the wrongs of last year's European campaign is top of the agenda, per Jamie Smith of Goal:

"Regarding this year, I think we have set a platform to get excited, the signings that came will help us a lot to be better than we were. Although last year we won La Liga and the Copa del Rey, we all got stung in the Champions League. We promise that we will do everything possible so that this beautiful cup returns to the Camp Nou again."

Barcelona reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League last term and looked to have one foot in the last four when they beat Roma 4-1 in the first leg.

However, they subsequently lost the second leg 3-0 at the Stadio Olimpico to end their hopes of winning a sixth title.

Barca's most recent Champions League triumph came in 2014-15 under Luis Enrique's guidance when Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar formed the most devastating front line on the planet.

Since then, they have been knocked out at the quarter-final stage three seasons in a row and have had to watch on as archrivals Real Madrid have collected three consecutive trophies.

Ernesto Valverde's side go into this seasons's tournament as one of the favourites alongside Manchester City and a Cristiano Ronaldo-led Juventus.

Another last-eight exit would be a huge disappointment, even if Barca enjoy domestic success again.

The Blaugrana kick off the defence of La Liga with a home clash against Alaves on Saturday.

Messi, Rafinha and new signing Malcom were all on the scoresheet against Boca as Barca were impressive in their annual curtain-raiser to the league season.