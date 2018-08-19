The B-Team Beat The Revival, Retain Tag Team Title at WWE SummerSlam 2018

Photo credit: WWE.com.

The B-Team continued their Cinderella run atop Raw's tag team division Sunday at SummerSlam by beating The Revival to retain the Raw Tag Team Championships.

Scott Dawson had Curtis Axel in a roll-up with the referee's back turned, so no count was made. His tag partner, Dash Wilder, guillotined Bo Dallas over the top rope, and Dallas' momentum took him into Axel, putting Axel on top of Dawson.

From there, the referee counted to three to give the victory to The B-Team.

The B-Team entered SummerSlam on a remarkable roll as they hadn't lost a match since evolving from the Miztourage.

In both singles and tag team competition, Dallas and Axel were seemingly too hot to handle despite their struggles previously.

After beating Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy to become Raw tag team champions at Extreme Rules, The B-Team defeated them in a rematch on Raw.

On Monday's edition of Raw, The B-Team faced The Deleters of World and The Revival in a Triple Threat match with the Raw tag team titles on the line.

Although it looked like The Revival were about to capture the championships, Axel tossed Dawson out of the ring and pinned Wyatt to retain the titles.

Since The Revival did not take the fall in the match, Raw general manager Kurt Angle gave them an opportunity to face The B-Team for the tag straps in a two-on-two setting at SummerSlam.

The Revival were two-time tag team champion in NXT, but after getting called up to the main roster last year, they struggled to find their footing.

Both Dawson and Wilder suffered long-term injuries that halted any momentum they had gained, and they weren't utilized particularly well when both were healthy, either.

The tide started to turn in their favor in June, though, when they shockingly defeated Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley in a tag match on Raw.

With that win, The Revival showed they could be a factor in the Raw tag team division just as they were during their time in NXT.

A run as the Raw tag team champions may still be in The Revival's future, but based on how popular The B-Team have become, WWE made the decision to ride that wave by having them retain at SummerSlam.

