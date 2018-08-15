NFL Power Rankings 2018: Latest Team Standings Ahead of Preseason Week 2

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

All 32 NFL teams have at least one preseason tilt in the books, which officially means nothing.

Unofficially, though, these tune-ups give fans and analysts the opportunity to assess offseason growth and the impact of new arrivals.

While everyone's preseason goal might be staying healthy, there are potentially important subplots to follow with each squad. Not everything learned during the exhibition slate must be revelatory—it's not even guaranteed to stick week-to-week—but most of it is at least interesting, particularly for football-starved fanatics.

We'll run through our latest NFL power rankings below, offering one takeaway from each team's early preseason action.

NFL Power Rankings

1. Philadelphia Eagles

Second-round pick Dallas Goedert already looks like a shrewd investment, starting his pro career with four grabs for 66 yards and a score.

2. New England Patriots

Give Jeremy Hill the early edge over Mike Gillislee in their battle for a backup gig, as the former had more rushing yards (51 to 43) on fewer attempts (11 to 14), plus the only touchdown and receptions (two for 14 yards) between them.

3. New Orleans Saints

Good luck finding a more interesting player than Taysom Hill, who's been a special teams gunner before and just went berserk as a quarterback, completing 8-of-9 passes for 72 yards and rushing seven times for 52 yards and a score.

4. Minnesota Vikings

Kirk Cousins got off to an $84 million start, completing all four of his passing attempts for 42 yards and a touchdown.

5. Los Angeles Rams

Sixth-round running back John Kelly made the most of an otherwise abysmal day, carrying 13 times for nearly six yards a pop (77 total) and catching both of his targets for 14 yards.

6. Pittsburgh Steelers

Juju Smith-Schuster looks ready to make Steelers fans forget the name Martavis Bryant after turning a jump ball into a 71-yard catch-and-run touchdown.

7. Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville's defense is so ferocious that if Blake Bortles looks like he did in Week 1 (6-of-9 for 53 yards, no interceptions), this will be one of the AFC's toughest matchups.

8. Atlanta Falcons

Converted cornerback Damontae Kazee is taking to the safety spot just fine, registering 11 tackles in the opener—or eight more than Atlanta's next-busiest tackler.

9. Green Bay Packers

Brett Hundley looks more comfortable than last season, opening with a 9-of-14, 108-yard showing that included a 48-yard connection with Davante Adams and an 8-yard scoring strike to Jamaal Williams.

10. Los Angeles Chargers

Geno Smith had higher highs but also lower lows than Cardale Jones, cruising in yards (218 to 50) and average (9.5 to 4.2), but also throwing LA's only pick and getting sacked three times to Jones' one.

11. Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes can only be so fun when handled with kid gloves (5-of-7 for 33 yards, no touchdowns or interceptions).

"Being the quarterback that I am, I like to take shots downfield," Mahomes told reporters. "I just didn't get the opportunity to do it tonight."

12. Tennessee Titans

It took just nine plays for Marcus Mariota to look in midseason form under new coach Mike Vrabel, leading a touchdown drive on his only series with 2-of-3 passing for 42 yards and a seven-yard rush.

13. Carolina Panthers

More Christian McCaffrey, please. Last summer's eighth overall pick turned one of his four carries into a touchdown and hauled in both of his targets for 29 receiving yards.

14. Houston Texans

Great to see the electric Deshaun Watson back from his torn ACL, even if his preseason work so far only consists of one pass and four handoffs.

15. Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott did what starting quarterbacks should, maximizing his only series with 3-of-3 passing for 39 yards and a touchdown, plus adding a 12-yard rush for good measure.

16. San Francisco 49ers

Keep an eye on seventh-rounder Richie James, who caught four of his five targets for 46 yards and the game-winning touchdown with only 18 seconds remaining.

17. Detroit Lions

Rookie second-rounder Kerryon Johnson looks like he could finally end the Lions' running back search after rushing seven times for 34 yards and adding another 33 yards on four receptions.

18. Seattle Seahawks

You knew this already, but Shaquem Griffin is active—his nine tackles (one for loss) paced both teams in his debut.

19. Baltimore Ravens

Joe Flacco did what he needed in his preseason debut (5-of-7 for 71 yards and a touchdown), but the game's lasting image was Lamar Jackson being Lamar Jackson.

20. Oakland Raiders

Oakland's best-case scenario season includes zero snaps for Connor Cook, but at least he looked capable (11-of-19 for 141 yards and a touchdown) if he's needed for spot duty behind Derek Carr.

21. Denver Broncos

Chad Kelly not only passed for 177 yards and two touchdowns in his preseason opener, he also pushed his way past former first-round pick Paxton Lynch into No. 2 on the depth chart.

22. Washington Redskins

Rookie running back Derrius Guice will be missed after suffering a season-ending ACL tear.

23. New York Giants

Speaking of first-year rushers, the Saquon Barkley show should be incredible.

24. Chicago Bears

Two series, two completions (on four attempts) for Mitchell Trubisky, who has plenty to prove after an up-and-down rookie year.

25. Cincinnati Bengals

A.J. Green was targeted twice and delivered two catches, both for better than 20 yards. Why the Bengals ever try anything but getting him the ball is beyond me.

26. Arizona Cardinals

NFL.com's Bucky Brooks thinks Josh Rosen's debut went better than the box score says.

"Don't be fooled by the numbers...Rosen actually played well in his debut performance, when you factor in his ability to overcome poor snaps and porous pass protection during his time on the field," Brooks wrote. "Although he only completed 6-of-13 passes for 41 yards, Rosen showed better-than-anticipated mobility within the pocket to deliver the ball to his receivers in timely fashion."

27. Indianapolis Colts

In case you were wondering, yes, Andrew Luck can still sling it (6-of-9 for 64 yards).

28. Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen is rough around the edges, but he's talented (116 passing yards and a touchdown, plus three runs for 29 yards) and more exciting than AJ McCarron or Nathan Peterman.

29. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jameis Winston had 11 interceptions in 13 games last season, so it's encouraging to see an 11-of-13, 102-yard, pick-free start for the former No. 1 selection.

30. Cleveland Browns

Almost an ideal start for Cleveland, which saw Baker Mayfield flash major potential (11-of-20 for 212 yards and two touchdowns) and Tyrod Taylor look more than capable of being a placeholder (5-of-5 for 99 yards and a score).

31. New York Jets

Sam Darnold is coming for the starting spot (13-of-18 for 96 yards and a touchdown).

32. Miami Dolphins

Any action is good action for Ryan Tannehill after his ACL tear, although this is the last time a 4-of-6, 32-yard passing line will qualify as good.