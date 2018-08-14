Big Show 'Hopefully' Returning to WWE Soon After Hip Surgery Recovery

Marc Pfitzenreuter/Getty Images

The Big Show hopes to be medically cleared for a return to the ring as early as Monday night ahead of Raw.

The former world champion discussed his future in an interview with ESPN.com's Jacob Wolf:

"Hopefully within the next couple of weeks, I will be back in the ring. That's the main goal. I'm actually going to try and get cleared Sunday, by [WWE's] doctors; moving around the ring a little bit. I could be back as soon as the Monday Night Raw after SummerSlam, if they have something for me. Just because I'm healthy, doesn't mean our creative team is healthy for me yet."

Big Show hasn't wrestled since losing a cage match to Braun Strowman on the Sept. 4, 2017, edition of Raw. After winning the match, Strowman threw Big Show through the cage, and Big Show landed awkwardly on his hip as a result.

He underwent hip surgery shortly thereafter.

Big Show announced in April at the New York Stock Exchange he had signed a three-year extension with WWE. He elaborated on his role with WWE during an episode of The Steve Austin Show (h/t Pro Wrestling Sheet's Austin Kellerman).

"There's not a lot of pressure on me to have to be there every week and get people over or carry two or three segments," he said. "I can kind of show up, help the younger guys here and there, and I get to pursue outside projects that are important to me."

Big Show turned 46 in February, so it's doubtful he has another main event run in him. But his series of matches with Strowman was entertaining, proving he can still serve an in-ring role for WWE.

SummerSlam feels like it will kick off a soft reset for WWE's ongoing storylines, so it would be a good time to bring Big Show back into the fold if he's healthy.