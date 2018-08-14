Maryland Strength Coach Rick Court Resigns in Wake of Jordan McNair's Death

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistAugust 14, 2018

MIAMI, FL - SEPTEMBER 09: Assistant athletic director of football sport performance Rick Court of the Maryland Terrapins celebrates after the Terrapins' defense makes a stop on fourth down during the first half of the game against the FIU Panthers at FIU Stadium on September 9, 2016 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Getty Images)
Rob Foldy/Getty Images

Maryland Terrapins strength coach Rick Court has resigned amid an investigation into the allegations of a "toxic culture" detailed in a recent ESPN report, according to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports. 

Per Thamel, Court and the school reached a settlement agreement to end their relationship.

Head coach DJ Durkin had already been put on administrative leave, with offensive coordinator Matt Canada taking over. 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

