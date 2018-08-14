Maryland Strength Coach Rick Court Resigns in Wake of Jordan McNair's Death

Rob Foldy/Getty Images

Maryland Terrapins strength coach Rick Court has resigned amid an investigation into the allegations of a "toxic culture" detailed in a recent ESPN report, according to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports.

Per Thamel, Court and the school reached a settlement agreement to end their relationship.

Head coach DJ Durkin had already been put on administrative leave, with offensive coordinator Matt Canada taking over.

