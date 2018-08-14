Dez Bryant, Browns Meeting Reportedly Will Take Place Thursday

OAKLAND, CA - DECEMBER 17: Dez Bryant #88 of the Dallas Cowboys leaves the field after a win against the Oakland Raiders at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on December 17, 2017 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
Free-agent wide receiver Dez Bryant will reportedly meet with the Cleveland Browns on Thursday, according to Dianna Russini of ESPN.

Russini added:

"If he wants to be here, then obviously we're open arms and we'd love to have him," Browns wideout Jarvis Landry said of Bryant on Monday, per the Associated Press. "He'd be a great addition to our team and our offense—for sure."

            

