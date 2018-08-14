Dez Bryant, Browns Meeting Reportedly Will Take Place Thursday

Dez Bryant, Browns Meeting Reportedly Will Take Place ThursdayAugust 14, 2018
Free-agent wide receiver Dez Bryant will reportedly meet with the Cleveland Browns on Thursday, according to Dianna Russini of ESPN.
Russini added:
Dianna Russini @diannaESPN
The meeting will take place one day before the Browns play the Bills in their second preseason game. Dez has expressed some interest in joining the Browns, tweeting last week that he would visit with GM John Dorsey. Landry said that the Browns would welcome Bryant with open arms
"If he wants to be here, then obviously we're open arms and we'd love to have him," Browns wideout Jarvis Landry said of Bryant on Monday, per the Associated Press. "He'd be a great addition to our team and our offense—for sure."
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
