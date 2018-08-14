Jarvis Landry Says Browns, Todd Haley Gave Him 3 Times the Routes Dolphins Did

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry is enjoying the freedom he's finding with his new team.

Landry contrasted the Browns offense under coordinator Todd Haley with how the Miami Dolphins used him last season, saying Cleveland is giving him three times more routes than he had in Miami, per NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.