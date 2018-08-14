Jarvis Landry Says Browns, Todd Haley Gave Him 3 Times the Routes Dolphins Did

Jarvis Landry Says Browns, Todd Haley Gave Him 3 Times the Routes Dolphins DidAugust 14, 2018
Tony Dejak/Associated Press
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry is enjoying the freedom he's finding with his new team.
Landry contrasted the Browns offense under coordinator Todd Haley with how the Miami Dolphins used him last season, saying Cleveland is giving him three times more routes than he had in Miami, per NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala:
Aditi Kinkhabwala @AKinkhabwala
WR Jarvis Landry said #Browns OC Todd Haley has 3x the number of routes for him in this playbook vs what he was allowed to run in Miami: "He doesn't just treat me as a slot guy."
