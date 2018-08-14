Carson Wentz Still Targeting Week 1 for Injury Return: 'It's Going to Be Close'

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistAugust 14, 2018

Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz in action during a practice at NFL football training camp, Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum/Associated Press

With three weeks left before the Philadelphia Eagles kick off their 2018 campaign, the Eagles are still unsure of who will be under center come Week 1.

Philadelphia quarterback Carson Wentz acknowledged on SportsRadio WIP 94.1 (h/t NBC Sports Philadelphia's Dave Zangaro) on Tuesday that he does not know if he will be able to take the field against the Atlanta Falcons on Sept. 6 as he continues to rehab from a torn ACL suffered Dec. 10:

"I obviously would love to be out there. That's been my goal all offseason ever since the injury. It's going to be close. It's going to be close. I'm still eyeing that date. At the end of the day, it's not just my decision. There's coaches and doctors that really have the final say. I really like where I'm at and time will tell here."

           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Josh Rosen Deserves Your Love Too

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Josh Rosen Deserves Your Love Too

    Mike Tanier
    via Bleacher Report

    Free Beer Coming the Moment the Browns Win 🍻

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Free Beer Coming the Moment the Browns Win 🍻

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    NFL's Biggest Emerging Star by Position ⭐️

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFL's Biggest Emerging Star by Position ⭐️

    Maurice Moton
    via Bleacher Report

    Green Says He’s a ‘Guaranteed’ HOFer 👀

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Green Says He’s a ‘Guaranteed’ HOFer 👀

    Tyler Dunne
    via Bleacher Report