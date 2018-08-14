Carson Wentz Still Targeting Week 1 for Injury Return: 'It's Going to Be Close'

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

With three weeks left before the Philadelphia Eagles kick off their 2018 campaign, the Eagles are still unsure of who will be under center come Week 1.

Philadelphia quarterback Carson Wentz acknowledged on SportsRadio WIP 94.1 (h/t NBC Sports Philadelphia's Dave Zangaro) on Tuesday that he does not know if he will be able to take the field against the Atlanta Falcons on Sept. 6 as he continues to rehab from a torn ACL suffered Dec. 10:

"I obviously would love to be out there. That's been my goal all offseason ever since the injury. It's going to be close. It's going to be close. I'm still eyeing that date. At the end of the day, it's not just my decision. There's coaches and doctors that really have the final say. I really like where I'm at and time will tell here."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.