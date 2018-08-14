New FIFA 19 Cover Features Cristiano Ronaldo in Juventus Kit

EA Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo is the FIFA 19 cover athlete.

The newly signed Juventus star is featured on the standard edition of the upcoming title in his new kit and alongside Neymar in the Champions Edition of the video game.

Ronaldo was the cover athlete last year, when he was still a member of Real Madrid. He's become the face of the game since it has gone to worldwide covers, rather than differentiating the cover by region.

Juventus paid a €100 million transfer fee for Ronaldo this summer, which is the highest ever sum for a player above the age of 30 and the largest in Italy's history.

Appearing on the cover of FIFA 19 again shows why. Ronaldo is arguably the greatest player in the world and one of the five most famous athletes among all sports. By mere association, Juventus' brand is set to receive a boost.

FIFA 19 will include the UEFA Champions League, Europa League and Super Cup for the first time.

The game releases on 28 Sept. on all platforms.