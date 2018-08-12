Dallas Wings Fire Fred Williams After He Reportedly Screamed at Team Executive

Jessica Hill/Associated Press

The Dallas Wings fired head coach Fred Williams on Sunday.

SB Nation's Matt Ellentuck and High Post Hoops' Howard Megdal reported Williams got into an argument with team president and chief executive officer Greg Bibb after Sunday's 93-80 defeat to the Washington Mystics.

