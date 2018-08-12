Dallas Wings Fire Fred Williams After He Reportedly Screamed at Team Executive

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistAugust 13, 2018

Dallas Wings head coach Fred Williams during a preseason WNBA basketball game, Tuesday, May 8, 2018, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
Jessica Hill/Associated Press

The Dallas Wings fired head coach Fred Williams on Sunday.

SB Nation's Matt Ellentuck and High Post Hoops' Howard Megdal reported Williams got into an argument with team president and chief executive officer Greg Bibb after Sunday's 93-80 defeat to the Washington Mystics.

                

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

