Brooks Koepka Holds Off Tiger Woods, Sets Record in PGA Championship 2018 Win

Brooks Koepka earned his second major tournament victory of 2018 by winning the PGA Championship at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis.

Koepka finished at 16 under for the tournament, two shots better than Tiger Woods and three shots ahead of Adam Scott.

Golf Digest's Mike O'Malley noted Koepka set a tournament scoring record (264) over 72 holes. David Toms won the 2001 PGA Championship with a 15-under 265 in four rounds.

Here's the top 10 from the 2018 PGA Championship, with the full leaderboard available on the PGA Tour's official site.

2018 PGA Championship Leaderboard—Top 10

1. Brooks Koepka (-16)

2. Tiger Woods (-14)

3. Adam Scott (-13)

T4. Stewart Cink (-11)

T4. Jon Rahm (-11)

T6. Thomas Pieters (-10)

T6. Francesco Molinari (-10)

T6. Justin Thomas (-10)

T6. Gary Woodland (-10)

T10. Rafa Cabrera-Bello (-9)

T10. Tyrrell Hatton (-9)

Koepka was unflappable over the final stretch. Despite having Scott and Woods breathing down his neck, he created separation. CBSSports.com's Gary Parrish was disappointed with Koepka for ruining all of the late drama:

Back-to-back birdies on the 15th and 16th holes all but secured the title for Koepka. His tee shot on No. 16 encapsulated his finish:

Koepka settled for a par on No. 17 after missing a reasonably short birdie putt. He remained at 16 under, but ESPN's Bomani Jones was among those eager to see a collapse of historic proportions to open the door for Woods or Scott:

Alas, Koepka didn't stumble at the final hurdle.

Woods offered an opportunity for fans to roll back the clock as they followed his every move Sunday. He entered the final round four shots back of Koepka and nearly closed that entire gap on the front nine. Woods was three under through his first nine holes.

Koepka didn't cede any ground, though, which made Woods' job harder. The 14-time major champion had almost no margin for error. Having a par putt narrowly lip out of the hole, for instance, was the kind of thing Woods could ill afford.

That's exactly what happened on No. 14 as Woods slipped to 12 under.

He birdied No. 15 to get back to within a shot of Koepka and Scott but ran out of steam before he could complete his comeback.

In normal circumstances, Koepka's triumph would unquestionably be the biggest story from Sunday. According to ESPN Stats & Info, he's only the fifth golfer to win the U.S. Open and PGA Championship in the same year.

However, Woods will dominate plenty of headlines in the aftermath of the tournament. There's simply nothing in golf that can compare to seeing Woods hover near the top of the leaderboard at a major tournament.

The fact that he finished in the top 10 of The Open Championship and the PGA Championship will have many fans hopeful about his chances in 2019.

Granted, it doesn't look like Koepka is going anywhere. The 28-year-old now has three major wins in two years after having registered four top-10s in his first 14 major appearances prior to the 2017 U.S. Open.

Koepka has yet to crack the top 10 of the Masters in three tries, though. That will likely be one of his top priorities next season.