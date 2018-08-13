5 NBA Rookies Who Could Be Next Season's Donovan Mitchell

0 of 5

Brian Babineau/Getty Images

The NBA draft is an inexact science. Just ask the 12 executives who passed up the opportunity to select Donovan Mitchell last summer.

Those teams might not all be feeling buyer's remorse, but most are assuredly regretting overlooking the fifth rookie to clear 1,600 points since 2000-01.

The 2018-19 rookie class likely won't have a surprise on par with Mitchell, but it could have another unexpected top-three finisher in the Rookie of the Year race. At least one non-top-10 pick has done so in each of the last five seasons.

The following five rookies are the likeliest prospects to blaze that path based on their opportunity, skills and projected production.