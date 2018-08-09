NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on Kent Bazemore, Ryan Anderson and Mario Chalmers

Brett Davis/Associated Press

Kent Bazemore has already played with three NBA teams since joining the league in 2012-13, and a move to a fourth team could be on the horizon.

The combination shooting guard/small forward, who started his career as an undrafted free agent, has played with the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers and Atlanta Hawks, and he could be headed to the Houston Rockets or Milwaukee Bucks. Bazemore.

NBA insider Kelly Iko of USA Today's Rockets Wire tweeted that Bazemore would be open to a move to the Rockets or the Bucks.

Iko's tweet explained that Bazemore enjoys playing for the Hawks but has good relationships with Houston head coach Mike D'Antonio and Milwaukee head coach Mike Budenholzer and that he would be willing to go to either team

Bazemore averaged 12.9 points and 3.8 rebounds per game last year while shooting 42.0 percent from the floor.

Iko further noted the Hawks would be willing to acquire power forward Ryan Anderson and the $41 million remaining on his contract in the trade if a draft pick and a young player were also included in the deal.

Anderson, 30, averaged 9.3 points and 5.0 rebounds per game while playing 26.1 minutes per night with the Rockets last year. Anderson's numbers have diminished since averaging 19.8 points per game with the New Orleans Pelicans in 2013-14.

Free-agent point guard Mario Chalmers is healthy, and several teams are considering signing him.

Chalmers, who averaged 7.7 points per game for the Memphis Grizzlies last season, is drawing interest from the Brooklyn Nets, Dallas Mavericks and New Orleans Pelicans.

Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated tweeted that those teams understand that Chalmers is healthy and is worth pursuing. Chalmers did not play in the 2016-17 season because of a ruptured Achilles tendon suffered late in the previous season. He played 66 games last year, and while he missed some time with a hamstring problem, he does not have any residual issues from the Achilles injury.

Chalmers has maintained confidence that he would be back in the NBA for the upcoming season even though he did not secure a contract through the opening blush of free agency this summer.

"I know I'll be on a team next year," Chalmers said, per Gary Bedore of the Kansas City Star during an interview in July. "I'm not worried about that part. I am still going, waiting on a contract right now."