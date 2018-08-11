LaVar Ball's JBA Results: LiAngelo, LaMelo Combine for 92 in LA's Win

Mindaugas Kulbis/Associated Press

LiAngelo and LaMelo Ball combined for 92 points in the Los Angeles Ballers' 157-134 win over the Philadelphia Ballers in the quarterfinals of the JBA playoffs Friday at California State University in Los Angeles.

LiAngelo led all scorers on the day with 58 points, while LaMelo added 34 in the featured game of Friday's slate.

Additionally, New York, Houston and Seattle picked up wins to advance to the semifinals Saturday.

Here is a full recap of every game that took place Friday, as well as a look ahead at the semifinal matchups for Saturday.

Friday's Quarterfinal Scores

New York def. Atlanta 93-82

Houston def. Dallas 106-105

Seattle def. Chicago 105-90

Los Angeles def. Philadelphia 157-134

Friday Results

New York 93, Atlanta 82

Behind a 24-point performance by Jerry Antoine II, the New York Ballers advanced to the JBA semifinals with a 93-82 win over the Atlanta Ballers.

In addition to Antoine's strong performance that included eight rebounds and four assists, Calvin Brown produced a double-double with 21 points and 10 rebounds.

New York shot 56 percent from the field while holding Atlanta to a field-goal percentage of just 39, including 22 percent from three-point range.

Nigel Chaney led the way for Atlanta with 22 points, and Corey Boyd put up a double-double with 16 points and 13 boards.

Entering action Friday, this game was viewed as something of a toss-up since both New York and Atlanta went 5-3 during the regular season.

By virtue of New York's win, it will face Los Angeles in the semifinals.

Houston 106, Dallas 105

Jordon Myers made two free throws with three seconds remaining in overtime to give Houston a 106-105 win over Dallas.

Myers dropped 30 points to go along with 12 rebounds, and teammate and former North Texas commit Curtis Hollis registered a double-double as well with 31 points and 10 boards.

The high scorer for the game was Dallas' Karlon McSpadden, who finished with 35 points and 10 rebounds.

McSpadden was especially deadly from deep, as he knocked down seven of his 12 three-point attempts.

Four other Dallas players scored in double figures, but it wasn't enough to overcome the dynamic duo of Myers and Hollis.

Houston's victory was something of an upset since it went just 3-5 during the regular season, while Dallas was one of four teams to go 5-3.

Houston will need Myers and Hollis to keep up their high level of play Saturday, since they will face a tough test in the semifinals against Seattle.

Seattle 105, Chicago 90

Four players netted at least 18 points for Seattle, as it defeated Chicago 105-90 to advance to the JBA semifinals.

Treyvon Abdullah-Booker was the winning team's leading scorer with 23 points, but he did have some help. Brandon Willis chipped in 21 points, and Anthony Carmon and Cameron Clark each had 18.

Six players scored in double figures for Chicago, including Lenell Watson with 26 points and Shawn Lee with 23.

Deon Lyle did not play in the first half because of an apparent injury, but he entered the game in the second half and finished with 11 points and four rebounds.

Despite the lopsided score, the statistics suggest the game was closer than it looked to be on the surface, as Seattle only outshot Chicago 47 percent to 43 percent.

After going 2-6 during the regular season, Chicago wasn't expected to be competitive in Friday's tilt. Now Seattle will go on to face Houston in the semis.

Los Angeles 157, Philadelphia 134

It came as no surprise that the Ball brothers dominated play in Los Angeles' convincing 157-134 win over Philadelphia.

LiAngelo made an impressive 68 percent of his shots, including 11 of his 20 attempts from long range to finish with 58 points.

LaMelo wasn't quite as hot from a shooting perspective with 34 points on 13-of-28 shooting, but he did produced a double-double with 13 assists.

L.A. also got 20 points from Gregory Floyd and 18 from Niles Malone in what ended up being a shootout.

Although Philly came out on the losing end, it had five players score at least 20 points, including Marquis Johnson, who led the team with 32. Jawane Buckner registered 27 points and 10 assists.

Philadelphia was the more efficient team, as it made 61 percent of its shots, but Los Angeles still shot 56 percent and managed to fire off 20 more field-goal attempts.

Top-seeded L.A. did what was expected of it, and with the Ball brothers firing on all cylinders, it will be a heavy favorite when it faces New York in the semifinals on Saturday.