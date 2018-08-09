Dez Bryant Says He's 'Coming to the Land' to Visit Browns, John Dorsey

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Dez Bryant seems to be getting serious about ending his four-month-long free agency.

The three-time Pro Bowler announced on Twitter his first visit will be to Cleveland next week to meet with Browns general manager John Dorsey:

The Browns have been seen as a potential landing spot for Bryant since Dorsey confirmed they have discussed adding the star receiver.

"Have we had discussions about Dez Bryant?" Dorsey told reporters. "Yeah, that's natural. You're going to have discussions like that."

Despite Cleveland's interest, Dorsey said before Thursday's preseason opener against the New York Giants that Bryant hasn't been easy to contact.

"If he returns a phone call, it may be," Dorsey told reporters when asked if Bryant would receive a workout with the team. "But he doesn't return any phone calls.”

Per Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal, the Browns will work out wide receivers next week.

With Josh Gordon away as part of his health and treatment plan, Cleveland has an obvious need at receiver before the regular season begins Sept. 9.

Bryant led the Dallas Cowboys with 69 receptions, 838 receiving yards and six touchdowns in 2017.