Barcelona Transfer News: Frenkie de Jong Deal Agreed in Latest Rumours

Barcelona have reportedly agreed a deal with Ajax over the signing of Frenkie de Jong, and the Dutch club's progress in the UEFA Champions League will dictate whether he moves to the Camp Nou this summer or next.

According to Juan Manuel Diaz of Sport, Ajax director of football Marc Overmars has agreed to a proposal that will see De Jong stay in Amsterdam for another season if they qualify for the Champions League group stage but leave for Barcelona if they fail to do so.

