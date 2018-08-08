Buffalo Wild Wings Announces Interest in Adding Sports Betting

Rick Wilson/Associated Press

Buffalo Wild Wings is entering the sports gambling arena. The restaurant announced it will look to incorporate gambling into its restaurants as more states legalize sports betting.

"As the largest sports bar in America, we believe Buffalo Wild Wings is uniquely positioned to leverage sports gaming to enhance the restaurant experience for our guests," a Buffalo Wild Wings spokesperson said in a statement to ESPN's David Purdum. "We are actively exploring opportunities, including potential partners, as we evaluate the next steps for our brand."

The U.S. Supreme Court lifted a federal prohibition on sports gambling in May after an appeal by the state of New Jersey. Previously, sports gambling was only legal in Nevada.

New Jersey, Delaware and Mississippi have legalized sports betting since the Supreme Court ruling.

Purdum's reported Buffalo Wild Wings would likely have to partner with an existing gaming operator. The ruling gave states the ability to enact their own guidelines for sports gambling as they see fit.

Buffalo Wild Wings, a nationwide sports bar chain, is a natural fit for sports gambling. In states that would allow wagers to be placed in the restaurants, it would create an easy one-stop-shop for wings, alcohol and gambling—something that's straight out of a football fan's fever dream.

Buffalo Wild Wings was acquired by Arby's last November for $2.9 billion.