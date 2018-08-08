Teddy Bridgewater Trade Rumors: Jets Open to Dealing QB for Right Price

Mark Brown/Getty Images

The New York Jets are "amenable to moving" quarterback Teddy Bridgewater in a potential trade, the New York Daily News' Manish Mehta reported Wednesday.

Mehta wrote Bridgewater's trade value is likely to be minimal until he shows what kind of passer he is after a knee injury kept him out for all of 2016 and nearly the entirety of the 2017 campaign.

