Teddy Bridgewater Trade Rumors: Jets Open to Dealing QB for Right Price

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistAugust 8, 2018

FLORHAM PARK, NJ - JUNE 14: Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater #5 of the New York Jets participates in showing drills during the final day of Jets mandatory minicamp on June 14, 2018 at The Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, New Jersey. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)
Mark Brown/Getty Images

The New York Jets are "amenable to moving" quarterback Teddy Bridgewater in a potential trade, the New York Daily News' Manish Mehta reported Wednesday.

Mehta wrote Bridgewater's trade value is likely to be minimal until he shows what kind of passer he is after a knee injury kept him out for all of 2016 and nearly the entirety of the 2017 campaign.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Report: Jets Open to Trading Bridgewater

    New York Jets logo
    New York Jets

    Report: Jets Open to Trading Bridgewater

    Charean Williams
    via ProFootballTalk

    Ref: We’ll Err on Side of Calling Helmet Penalties in Preseason

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Ref: We’ll Err on Side of Calling Helmet Penalties in Preseason

    Michael David Smith
    via ProFootballTalk

    Training Camp Notes 📋

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Training Camp Notes 📋

    Gary Davenport
    via Bleacher Report

    NFL Taking Trial-And-Error Approach to New Helmet Rule

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFL Taking Trial-And-Error Approach to New Helmet Rule

    Doug Kyed
    via NESN.com