Aqib Talib on Feud with Michael Crabtree: 'That S--t Dead'

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Aqib Talib said his feud with Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Michael Crabtree is over following drama-free training camp practice sessions between the teams this week.

"That s--t dead," Talib told reporters Tuesday.

The pair faced off regularly as AFC West rivals in recent years while Talib was playing for the Denver Broncos and Crabtree for the Oakland Raiders.

Talib pulled on Crabtree's chain during the 2016 season, and when he repeated the action one year later, they got into a scuffle that resulted in matching one-game suspensions.

It added attention to what are usually routine positional battles during the joint practices, but the Monday and Tuesday sessions passed without notable interactions.

"Aqib is a smart player; he's a leader," Rams head coach Sean McVay said Monday. "I think he knew that there would be a lot of eyes on that specific situation and [I] trusted that based on our conversations he'd be smart about it. And he certainly was."

The sides will face off in a preseason game Thursday night at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, which should feature heightened intensity.

Talib doesn't sound like he expects a third battle with Crabtree, though.