Aaron Rodgers: LeBron James Has Support from Contemporaries in All Sports

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistAugust 7, 2018

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers pauses as he speaks to the media after an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
Bob Leverone/Associated Press

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has defended LeBron James after his attack from president Donald Trump. 

"He knows he has the support of his contemporaries, in his own sport and in other sports," the quarterback said Tuesday of the NBA star, per Michael Silver of NFL.com.

Trump attacked James on Twitter last Friday following an interview regarding his new school opening in Akron. The president said CNN's Don Lemon "made Lebron look smart, which isn’t easy to do."

Rodgers appreciated the fact that James hadn't responded to the latest attack, saying it was "absolutely beautiful."

"I think that the more that we give credence to stuff like that, the more it's gonna live on," he said. "I think if we can learn to ignore or not respond to stuff like that—if we canit takes away the power of statements like that."

Trump has repeatedly gone after athletes since becoming president, most notably attacking NFL players who kneel during the national anthem during last season. He called for owners to fire Colin Kaepernick and anyone else who "disrespects our flag."

While Rodgers wasn't one of the players who joined in the protest against racial injustice, he did provide several supporting posts on his Instagram account, calling for "unity" and "equality for all."

The two-time MVP is heading into his 14th season in the NFL.

