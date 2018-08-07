Colin Kaepernick's Name Officially Patched into Madden 19 Soundtrack

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistAugust 7, 2018

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 05: Colin Kaepernick receives the SI Muhammad Ali Legacy Award during SPORTS ILLUSTRATED 2017 Sportsperson of the Year Show on December 5, 2017 at Barclays Center in New York City. Tune in to NBCSN on December 8 at 8 p.m. ET or Univision Deportes Network on December 9 at 8 p.m. ET to watch the one hour SPORTS ILLUSTRATED Sportsperson of the Year special. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated)
Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

A reference to former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick has been added back to the Madden NFL 19 soundtrack in rapper YG's song "Big Bank."

On Tuesday, TMZ Sports reported Kaepernick's name, which was initially removed from the video game, has been re-added ahead of Madden's release date on Friday.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    B/R's Expert NFL Power Rankings 📈

    NFL logo
    NFL

    B/R's Expert NFL Power Rankings 📈

    Gary Davenport
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Donald to Continue Rams Holdout

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Donald to Continue Rams Holdout

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Steve Smith Sr. on His Personal Battle with Depression

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Steve Smith Sr. on His Personal Battle with Depression

    NFL.com
    via NFL.com

    The President of ‘New Jack City’ Sounds Off 🗣

    NFL logo
    NFL

    The President of ‘New Jack City’ Sounds Off 🗣

    Tyler Dunne
    via Bleacher Report