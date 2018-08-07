Colin Kaepernick's Name Officially Patched into Madden 19 Soundtrack

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

A reference to former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick has been added back to the Madden NFL 19 soundtrack in rapper YG's song "Big Bank."

On Tuesday, TMZ Sports reported Kaepernick's name, which was initially removed from the video game, has been re-added ahead of Madden's release date on Friday.

