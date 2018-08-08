2018 Fantasy Football Big Board: Position-by-Position Rankings

Matt Camp@TheMattCampFantasy Football Lead WriterAugust 8, 2018

2018 Fantasy Football Big Board: Position-by-Position Rankings

0 of 6

    Ezekiel Elliott might be the busiest man in fantasy football.
    Ezekiel Elliott might be the busiest man in fantasy football.Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

    There wasn't much to take from the Hall of Fame Game between the Baltimore Ravens and Chicago Bears, so with the full-fledged start of the preseason coming this weekend, the only significant news is coming out of training camp.

    While you can acknowledge reports of both good and bad performances in practice, unless it carries over into multiple preseason games, it doesn't carry a lot of weight. That's a big reason why the initial depth charts that many teams released in the last week should be written on toilet paper. They mean nothing and often don't even come with any input from the coaching staff. 

    Do your best to eliminate the noise that comes from the abundance of coverage on social media. Twitter play-by-play and stats from practices are useless and should only be taken for entertainment value. When it comes to the top players, no news is almost always good news. Haven't heard anything about Ezekiel Elliott? Good. He's getting ready for a very busy season as the foundation of the Dallas Cowboys offense.

    The real news to monitor are the injuries and transactions. Knee injuries suffered by Doug Baldwin in Seattle and Sony Michel in New England have significant repercussions in this week's rankings, both for the players themselves and teammates who get a boost from potentially larger roles. 

    My rankings will update more often than this article, so you can bookmark this page to see the latest changes at any given point in the preseason. While this article focuses on PPR formats, that bookmark provides my rankings for PPR, standard and half-PPR scoring systems.

    Note: All ADP data and fantasy stats used to calculate finishes from FantasyPros. All advanced stats calculated using data from Pro Football Reference. All stats are based on points per reception (PPR) format.

Top 100

1 of 6

    There's enough volume in Pittsburgh for Juju Smith-Schuster to be a reliable fantasy contributor.
    There's enough volume in Pittsburgh for Juju Smith-Schuster to be a reliable fantasy contributor.Don Wright/Associated Press

    This week's look at the ADP data shows the first 100 picks are comprised of 11 quarterbacks, 38 running backs, 41 wide receivers and 10 tight ends, which is no change from last week. My top 100 differs somewhat with 10 QBs, 37 RBs, 45 WRs and eight TEs, but also remains the same as last week.

    However, there are shake-ups in my positional rankings, especially at RB and WR, so those will be addressed later in the article. With only one preseason game in the books, you can't shake things up too much, as the only concrete news is related to injuries. 

    As we get ready to begin the preseason, check out this handy guide of the best and worst situations around the league. Plus, a new group has been added to spotlight improving situations.

    Most fantasy-friendly based on talent, coaching and volume:

    • Atlanta Falcons
    • Green Bay Packers
    • Los Angeles Chargers
    • Los Angeles Rams
    • Minnesota Vikings
    • New England Patriots
    • New Orleans Saints
    • Philadelphia Eagles
    • Pittsburgh Steelers

    Teams that should improve based on talent, coaching and volume but still have some questions:

    • Chicago Bears
    • Indianapolis Colts
    • New York Giants

    Teams you might want to avoid based on talent, coaching and volume:

    • Arizona Cardinals
    • Baltimore Ravens
    • Buffalo Bills
    • Miami Dolphins
    • New York Jets

    2018 Top 100 PPR Rankings

    #Player (Team/Bye)
    1Todd Gurley LAR (12)
    2Antonio Brown PIT (7)
    3Ezekiel Elliott DAL (8)
    4Le'Veon Bell PIT (7)
    5David Johnson ARI (9)
    6Alvin Kamara NO (6)
    7Odell Beckham Jr. NYG (9)
    8DeAndre Hopkins HOU (10)
    9Kareem Hunt KC (12)
    10Saquon Barkley NYG (9)
    11Leonard Fournette JAC (9)
    12Michael Thomas NO (6)
    13Julio Jones ATL (8)
    14Melvin Gordon LAC (8)
    15Keenan Allen LAC (8)
    16Davante Adams GB (7)
    17A.J. Green CIN (9)
    18Christian McCaffrey CAR (4)
    19Dalvin Cook MIN (10)
    20T.Y. Hilton IND (9)
    21Devonta Freeman ATL (8)
    22Doug Baldwin SEA (7)
    23Rob Gronkowski NE (11)
    24Travis Kelce KC (12)
    25Jerick McKinnon SF (11)
    26Mike Evans TB (5)
    27Joe Mixon CIN (9)
    28Demaryius Thomas DEN (10)
    29LeSean McCoy BUF (11)
    30Golden Tate DET (6)
    31Adam Thielen MIN (10)
    32Stefon Diggs MIN (10)
    33Larry Fitzgerald ARI (9)
    34Jordan Howard CHI (5)
    35Mark Ingram NO (6)
    36Zach Ertz PHI (9)
    37JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT (7)
    38Allen Robinson CHI (5)
    39Alshon Jeffery PHI (9)
    40Marvin Jones DET (6)
    41Jarvis Landry CLE (11)
    42Dion Lewis TEN (8)
    43Tyreek Hill KC (12)
    44Alex Collins BAL (10)
    45Jay Ajayi PHI (9)
    46Emmanuel Sanders DEN (10)
    47Brandin Cooks LAR (12)
    48Amari Cooper OAK (7)
    49Aaron Rodgers GB (7)
    50Deshaun Watson HOU (10)
    51Marquise Goodwin SF (11)
    52Derrius Guice WAS (4)
    53Russell Wilson SEA (7)
    54Tom Brady NE (11)
    55Nelson Agholor PHI (9)
    56Lamar Miller HOU (10)
    57Corey Davis TEN (8)
    58Kenyan Drake MIA (11)
    59Tarik Cohen CHI (5)
    60Tevin Coleman ATL (8)
    61Ronald Jones II TB (5)
    62Chris Hogan NE (11)
    63Julian Edelman NE (11)
    64Greg Olsen CAR (4)
    65Jimmy Graham GB (7)
    66Carson Wentz PHI (9)
    67Cam Newton CAR (4)
    68Sammy Watkins KC (12)
    69Cooper Kupp LAR (12)
    70Devin Funchess CAR (4)
    71Josh Gordon CLE (11)
    72Duke Johnson CLE (11)
    73Rashaad Penny SEA (7)
    74Sony Michel NE (11)
    75Robert Woods LAR (12)
    76Delanie Walker TEN (8)
    77Jamison Crowder WAS (4)
    78Kyle Rudolph MIN (10)
    79Evan Engram NYG (9)
    80Pierre Garcon SF (11)
    81Ben Roethlisberger PIT (7)
    82Kirk Cousins MIN (10)
    83Chris Thompson WAS (4)
    84Isaiah Crowell NYJ (11)
    85Will Fuller HOU (10)
    86Randall Cobb GB (7)
    87Drew Brees NO (6)
    88Jordy Nelson OAK (7)
    89Marshawn Lynch OAK (7)
    90Rex Burkhead NE (11)
    91Royce Freeman DEN (10)
    92Theo Riddick DET (6)
    93Michael Crabtree BAL (10)
    94Kelvin Benjamin BUF (11)
    95DeVante Parker MIA (11)
    96Robby Anderson NYJ (11)
    97Cameron Meredith NO (6)
    98Derrick Henry TEN (8)
    99Philip Rivers LAC (8)
    100Carlos Hyde CLE (11)
     

Quarterbacks

2 of 6

    The news continues to be positive for Andrew Luck.
    The news continues to be positive for Andrew Luck.Michael Conroy/Associated Press

    Notable Changes in Rankings 

    12. Andrew Luck (up one spot)

    Luck was included in last week's names-to-monitor section because the more positive reports that come out about his to return to action, the more he moves up the draft board. Last week, his ADP put him at 98/QB10. That has risen to 91.8/QB9, which leapfrogs him over Jimmy Garoppolo. 

    According to Albert Breer of SI.com, head coach Frank Reich expects Luck to play a quarter with the starters in Thursday night's preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks. Reich said, "The plan is to play him a little bit more than he normally would if he'd had a normal year last year." Luck getting the green light to play in the first preseason game is reason enough to move him up a spot with the potential for him to rise even more if he continues to progress.

        

    Targets Based on Value

    Philip Rivers, LAC

    Current ADP: 115.8/QB15

    Last Week's ADP: 113.4/QB15

    My Ranking: QB10 (no change)

    Overvalued Players 

    Jimmy Garoppolo, SF

    Current ADP: 97.4/QB10

    Last Week's ADP: 96.2/QB9

    My Ranking: QB14 (no change)

    Potential Sleepers

    Patrick Mahomes, KC

    Current ADP: 116.8/QB16

    Last Week's ADP: 114.2/QB16

    My Ranking: QB17 (no change)

      

    Mitch Trubisky, CHI

    Current ADP: 157.6/QB21

    Last Week's ADP: 152.4/QB21

    My Ranking: QB20 (up one spot)

    Other Names to Monitor 

    None of note.

    2018 Quarterback Rankings

    #Player (Team/Bye)
    1Aaron Rodgers GB (7)
    2Deshaun Watson HOU (10)
    3Russell Wilson SEA (7)
    4Tom Brady NE (11)
    5Carson Wentz PHI (9)
    6Cam Newton CAR (4)
    7Ben Roethlisberger PIT (7)
    8Kirk Cousins MIN (10)
    9Drew Brees NO (6)
    10Philip Rivers LAC (8)
    11Matthew Stafford DET (6)
    12Andrew Luck IND (9)
    13Jared Goff LAR (12)
    14Jimmy Garoppolo SF (11)
    15Matt Ryan ATL (8)
    16Marcus Mariota TEN (8)
    17Patrick Mahomes KC (12)
    18Dak Prescott DAL (8)
    19Alex Smith WAS (4)
    20Mitch Trubisky CHI (5)
    21Derek Carr OAK (7)
    22Eli Manning NYG (9)
    23Case Keenum DEN (10)
    24Ryan Tannehill MIA (11)
    25Blake Bortles JAC (9)
    26Andy Dalton CIN (9)
    27Jameis Winston TB (5)
    28Joe Flacco BAL (10)
    29Sam Bradford ARI (9)
    30Tyrod Taylor CLE (11)
    31Josh Allen BUF (11)
    32Josh McCown NYJ (11)
    33Sam Darnold NYJ (11)
    34Baker Mayfield CLE (11)
    35Josh Rosen ARI (9)
    36Ryan Fitzpatrick TB (5)
    37Lamar Jackson BAL (10)
    38AJ McCarron BUF (11)
     

Running Backs

3 of 6

    Sony Michel's knee injury could mean more of Rex Burkhead early in the season.
    Sony Michel's knee injury could mean more of Rex Burkhead early in the season.Winslow Townson/Associated Press

    Notable Changes in Rankings 

    21. Derrius Guice, WAS (up five spots)

    30. Chris Thompson, WAS (down nine spots) 

    Guice seems to be the consensus No. 2 rookie RB behind Saquon Barkley, but while the gap between those two is understandable, the bigger question is the gap between Guice and the other rookie RBs. He moves up this week's rankings due in part to negative news on Thompson. According to Adam Zielonka of the Washington Times, head coach Jay Gruden said, "Chris (Thompson) will not play Thursday (in the preseason opener). We know that." 

    Thompson continues his comeback from a broken leg suffered in Week 11 of last season. At the time, he led the Redskins in most rushing and receiving categories. His presence in the passing game is the only real threat to Guice's upside as the clear lead back for Washington. While Thompson is expected to be ready for Week 1, the team doesn't want to rush him into anything, nor do they need to with Guice providing a significant upgrade over Samaje Perine and Rob Kelley.

    29. Sony Michel, NE (down two spots)

    33. Rex Burkhead, NE (up seven spots)

    The gap between Guice and the other rookie RBs got a little wider over the last week, specifically as it relates to Michel. According to Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, Michel had a procedure to drain fluid from his knee last week and was expected to miss "at least 10 days," although it could extend beyond that if further recovery was necessary. 

    The Patriots are lucky enough to have Rex Burkhead and James White to lean on if Michel needs more time and/or the team decides they don't want to rush their first-round pick. Plus, the team has additional insurance with bigger backs like Mike Gillislee and Jeremy Hill on the roster. Burkhead and White likely would have been in the mix regardless of Michel's health issues, but the rookie may fall behind following this procedure. His return to action will determine if he can rise back up the rankings.

    Targets Based on Value 

    Dion Lewis, TEN

    Current ADP: 61/RB27

    Last Week's ADP: 62.4/RB27

    My Ranking: RB18 (no change)

    Tarik Cohen, CHI

    Current ADP: 77.2/RB29

    Last Week's ADP: new addition

    My Ranking: RB24 (no change)

    Isaiah Crowell, NYJ

    Current ADP: 91/RB36

    Last Week's ADP: 100/RB38

    My Ranking: RB32 (up one spot)

    Duke Johnson, CLE

    Current ADP: 91.2/RB37

    Last Week's ADP: new addition

    My Ranking: RB27 (up four spots)

    Overvalued Players 

    Derrick Henry, TEN

    Current ADP: 40.8/RB19

    Last Week's ADP: 41.8/RB19

    My Ranking: RB36 (down one spot)

    Potential Sleepers 

    Corey Clement, PHI

    Current ADP: 140.8/RB48

    Last Week's ADP: 131.5/RB48

    My Ranking: RB38 (down one spot)

    Other Names to Monitor 

    Rashaad Penny, SEA

    Current ADP: 49.2/RB22

    Last Week's ADP: new addition

    My Ranking: RB28 (no change)

    Chris Carson, SEA

    Current ADP: 133/RB44

    Last Week's ADP: new addition

    My Ranking: RB43 (up 11 spots) 

    Even though Penny was a first-round pick, Carson's presence can't be ignored. Last year, the second-year RB turned a strong training camp and preseason into a significant role before a leg injury ended his season after just four games. While Penny has a higher ceiling with a better overall skill set, if Carson can return to the form we saw in 2017, he could be a thorn in the side of Penny owners all year.

        

    2018 Running Back PPR Rankings

    #Player (Team/Bye)
    1Todd Gurley LAR (12)
    2Ezekiel Elliott DAL (8)
    3Le'Veon Bell PIT (7)
    4David Johnson ARI (9)
    5Alvin Kamara NO (6)
    6Kareem Hunt KC (12)
    7Saquon Barkley NYG (9)
    8Leonard Fournette JAC (9)
    9Melvin Gordon LAC (8)
    10Christian McCaffrey CAR (4)
    11Dalvin Cook MIN (10)
    12Devonta Freeman ATL (8)
    13Jerick McKinnon SF (11)
    14Joe Mixon CIN (9)
    15LeSean McCoy BUF (11)
    16Jordan Howard CHI (5)
    17Mark Ingram NO (6)
    18Dion Lewis TEN (8)
    19Alex Collins BAL (10)
    20Jay Ajayi PHI (9)
    21Derrius Guice WAS (4)
    22Lamar Miller HOU (10)
    23Kenyan Drake MIA (11)
    24Tarik Cohen CHI (5)
    25Tevin Coleman ATL (8)
    26Ronald Jones II TB (5)
    27Duke Johnson CLE (11)
    28Rashaad Penny SEA (7)
    29Sony Michel NE (11)
    30Chris Thompson WAS (4)
    31Isaiah Crowell NYJ (11)
    32Marshawn Lynch OAK (7)
    33Rex Burkhead NE (11)
    34Royce Freeman DEN (10)
    35Theo Riddick DET (6)
    36Derrick Henry TEN (8)
    37Carlos Hyde CLE (11)
    38Corey Clement PHI (9)
    39Jamaal Williams GB (7)
    40James White NE (11)
    41Javorius Allen BAL (10)
    42Giovani Bernard CIN (9)
    43Chris Carson SEA (7)
    44Kerryon Johnson DET (6)
    45Aaron Jones GB (7)
    46Ty Montgomery GB (7)
    47Marlon Mack IND (9)
    48Austin Ekeler LAC (8)
    49Devontae Booker DEN (10)
    50T.J. Yeldon JAC (9)
    51Nick Chubb CLE (11)
    52D'Onta Foreman HOU (10)
    53LeGarrette Blount DET (6)
    54Elijah McGuire NYJ (11)
    55Kyle Juszczyk SF (11)
    56C.J. Anderson CAR (4)
    57Matt Breida SF (11)
    58Bilal Powell NYJ (11)
    59Frank Gore MIA (11)
    60Wayne Gallman NYG (9)
    61Nyheim Hines IND (9)
    62Jalen Richard OAK (7)
    63Doug Martin OAK (7)
    64Latavius Murray MIN (10)
    65Darren Sproles PHI (9)
    66Spencer Ware KC (12)
    67Kalen Ballage MIA (11)
    68Travaris Cadet BUF (11)
    69Charles Sims TB (5)
    70Robert Turbin IND (9)
    71De'Angelo Henderson DEN (10)
    72Wendell Smallwood PHI (9)
    73Kenneth Dixon BAL (10)
    74Elijhaa Penny ARI (9)
    75Chris Ivory BUF (11)
    76Peyton Barber TB (5)
    77Samaje Perine WAS (4)
    78Rod Smith DAL (8)
    79Chase Edmonds ARI (9)
    80Corey Grant JAC (9)
    81Jordan Wilkins IND (9)
    82Jacquizz Rodgers TB (5)
    83Justin Jackson LAC (8)
    84Damien Williams KC (12)
    85James Conner PIT (7)
    86Malcolm Brown LAR (12)
    87DeAndre Washington OAK (7)
    88Mike Gillislee NE (11)
    89Jonathan Stewart NYG (9)
    90Ameer Abdullah DET (6)
    91J.D. McKissic SEA (7)
    92Alfred Blue HOU (10)
    93John Kelly LAR (12)
    94Benny Cunningham CHI (5)
    95C.J. Prosise SEA (7)
    96Charcandrick West KC (12)
    97Terrance West NO (6)
    98Bo Scarbrough DAL (8)
    99Mark Walton CIN (9)
    100Ito Smith ATL (8)
    101Jeremy Hill NE (11)
    102Mike Davis SEA (7)
    103Cameron Artis-Payne CAR (4)
     

Wide Receivers

4 of 6

    Doug Baldwin should be in for a busy season, but only if he's healthy.
    Doug Baldwin should be in for a busy season, but only if he's healthy.Don Feria/Associated Press

    Notable Changes in Rankings 

    10. Doug Baldwin, SEA (down two spots)

    Even though head coach Pete Carroll isn't worried about Baldwin's status for the start of the regular season, per Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times, the potential of Baldwin missing the entire preseason is a concern. Because Baldwin is clearly the top option of Russell Wilson, it's not as if missing significant time in August will hurt their chemistry. 

    The Seahawks could be extra cautious with Baldwin knowing how important he'll be to their success following the departures of Jimmy Graham and Paul Richardson, in addition to a defense that can no longer dominate and carry the team as it did in the past. For now, Baldwin remains in the top-10 conversation at WR, and he'll have a chance to move back up if the knee issue doesn't linger into the regular season.

        

    34. Josh Gordon, CLE (down 10 spots)

    It's hard to put real fantasy analysis behind Gordon's situation. There's nothing to compare it to, and there's no way to judge how it will affect his return to action or when that will be, if at all. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, the Browns will prevent Gordon from missing an accrued season toward free agency by placing him on the non-football injury/reserve list.

    Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported that Gordon "is getting closer to returning" to the team. Teammate, friend and fellow WR Rashard Higgins told Cabot that Gordon "was in good spirits" and added, "We're not too concerned. We know Josh is handling his business off the field and when he comes back, he'll be ready to go."

    Gordon's talent provides tremendous upside, but it's better to be cautious with this delicate situation. Perhaps Gordon can rise back up the ranks if he returns in time to play multiple preseason games, although nothing can be assumed. His mental and physical health matter far more than football.

    Targets Based on Value 

    Demaryius Thomas, DEN

    Current ADP: 44/WR18

    Last Week's ADP: 45/WR20

    My Ranking: WR12 (up one spot)

      

    Marquise Goodwin, SF

    Current ADP: 99.2/WR44

    Last Week's ADP: new addition

    My Ranking: WR26 (up two spots) 

    Nelson Agholor, PHI

    Current ADP: 111/WR44

    Last Week's ADP: new addition

    My Ranking: WR27 (up six spots)

    Overvalued Players 

    Tyreek Hill, KC

    Current ADP: 29.8/WR12

    Last Week's ADP: 29.2/WR11

    My Ranking: WR22 (no change)

    Amari Cooper, OAK

    Current ADP: 36.8/WR16

    Last Week's ADP: 36.8/WR16

    My Ranking: WR25 (up one spot)

    Michael Crabtree, BAL

    Current ADP: 68.8/WR27

    Last Week's ADP: 70.6/WR27

    My Ranking: WR41 (down one spot)

    Potential Sleepers

    Cameron Meredith, NO

    Current ADP: 140.6/WR50

    Last Week's ADP: 141.2/WR52

    My Ranking: WR45 (up 11 spots)

    The Saints released Brandon Coleman with a failed physical designation, according to Luke Johnson of NOLA.com. Instead of waiting for Coleman to heal, the team parted ways with a player who appeared in every game over the last three seasons. It's fair to consider that a vote of confidence for Meredith's standing in the receiving corps and his return from the torn ACL that cost him all of last season. Don't be surprised if the buzz on him continues to pick up throughout the month. He's still a low-risk, high-reward selection at his current ADP.

    Paul Richardson, WAS

    Current ADP: 169.2/WR62

    Last Week's ADP: new addition

    My Ranking: WR53 (down one spot)

    Josh Doctson has already dealt with shoulder and heel injuries before the Redskins have taken the field for a preseason game, so concerns about his health can't be ignored. With Doctson seemingly always dealing with an injury or trying to prove he can be a reliable option heading into his third season, perhaps more attention should be paid to Richardson. He's basically a free pick with such a low ADP and seems to be getting overlooked by fantasy players despite signing a five-year deal with $20 million guaranteed. He needs to be on your radar.

        

    Other Names to Monitor 

    Randall Cobb, GB

    Current ADP: 91.2/WR37

    Last Week's ADP: new addition

    My Ranking: WR39 (down four spots)

    There's bounce-back potential for Cobb this year with Aaron Rodgers back under center, but he needs to prove he's all the way back from the ankle procedure he underwent in June. His price is fair as it stands this early in the preseason.

        

    2018 Wide Receiver PPR Rankings

    #Player (Team/Bye)
    1Antonio Brown PIT (7)
    2Odell Beckham Jr. NYG (9)
    3DeAndre Hopkins HOU (10)
    4Michael Thomas NO (6)
    5Julio Jones ATL (8)
    6Keenan Allen LAC (8)
    7Davante Adams GB (7)
    8A.J. Green CIN (9)
    9T.Y. Hilton IND (9)
    10Doug Baldwin SEA (7)
    11Mike Evans TB (5)
    12Demaryius Thomas DEN (10)
    13Golden Tate DET (6)
    14Adam Thielen MIN (10)
    15Stefon Diggs MIN (10)
    16Larry Fitzgerald ARI (9)
    17JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT (7)
    18Allen Robinson CHI (5)
    19Alshon Jeffery PHI (9)
    20Marvin Jones DET (6)
    21Jarvis Landry CLE (11)
    22Tyreek Hill KC (12)
    23Emmanuel Sanders DEN (10)
    24Brandin Cooks LAR (12)
    25Amari Cooper OAK (7)
    26Marquise Goodwin SF (11)
    27Nelson Agholor PHI (9)
    28Corey Davis TEN (8)
    29Chris Hogan NE (11)
    30Julian Edelman NE (11)
    31Sammy Watkins KC (12)
    32Cooper Kupp LAR (12)
    33Devin Funchess CAR (4)
    34Josh Gordon CLE (11)
    35Robert Woods LAR (12)
    36Jamison Crowder WAS (4)
    37Pierre Garcon SF (11)
    38Will Fuller HOU (10)
    39Randall Cobb GB (7)
    40Jordy Nelson OAK (7)
    41Michael Crabtree BAL (10)
    42Kelvin Benjamin BUF (11)
    43DeVante Parker MIA (11)
    44Robby Anderson NYJ (11)
    45Cameron Meredith NO (6)
    46Sterling Shepard NYG (9)
    47Allen Hurns DAL (8)
    48Marqise Lee JAC (9)
    49Kenny Stills MIA (11)
    50Kenny Golladay DET (6)
    51Mohamed Sanu ATL (8)
    52Rishard Matthews TEN (8)
    53Paul Richardson WAS (4)
    54Tyrell Williams LAC (8)
    55Ted Ginn NO (6)
    56Jermaine Kearse NYJ (11)
    57Quincy Enunwa NYJ (11)
    58Tyler Lockett SEA (7)
    59Geronimo Allison GB (7)
    60Josh Doctson WAS (4)
    61DeSean Jackson TB (5)
    62Martavis Bryant OAK (7)
    63Chris Godwin TB (5)
    64D.J. Moore CAR (4)
    65Willie Snead BAL (10)
    66Terrance Williams DAL (8)
    67Albert Wilson MIA (11)
    68Trent Taylor SF (11)
    69Mike Williams LAC (8)
    70J.J. Nelson ARI (9)
    71Ryan Grant IND (9)
    72Mike Wallace PHI (9)
    73John Brown BAL (10)
    74John Ross CIN (9)
    75Danny Amendola MIA (11)
    76Donte Moncrief JAC (9)
    77Keelan Cole JAC (9)
    78Michael Gallup DAL (8)
    79Dede Westbrook JAC (9)
    80Travis Benjamin LAC (8)
    81Cole Beasley DAL (8)
    82James Washington PIT (7)
    83Jordan Matthews NE (11)
    84Calvin Ridley ATL (8)
    85Anthony Miller CHI (5)
    86Taylor Gabriel CHI (5)
    87Zay Jones BUF (11)
    88Chester Rogers IND (9)
    89Tavon Austin DAL (8)
    90Tyler Boyd CIN (9)
    91Kenny Britt NE (11)
    92Adam Humphries TB (5)
    93Torrey Smith CAR (4)
    94Jaron Brown SEA (7)
    95Christian Kirk ARI (9)
    96Taywan Taylor TEN (8)
    97Dante Pettis SF (11)
    98Corey Coleman BUF (11)
    99Terrelle Pryor NYJ (11)
    100Courtland Sutton DEN (10)
    101Brandon Marshall SEA (7)
    102Kendall Wright MIN (10)
    103Curtis Samuel CAR (4)
    104Kevin White CHI (5)
    105Keke Coutee HOU (10)
    106Equanimeous St. Brown GB (7)
    107Phillip Dorsett NE (11)
     

Tight Ends

5 of 6

    Expect Greg Olsen and Cam Newton to reconnect in 2018.
    Expect Greg Olsen and Cam Newton to reconnect in 2018.Mike McCarn/Associated Press

    Notable Changes in Rankings

    None of note.

    Targets Based on Value 

    Jack Doyle, IND

    Current ADP: 115.4/TE11

    Last Week's ADP: 117/TE11

    My Ranking: TE9 (no change)

    Overvalued Players

    Evan Engram, NYG

    Current ADP: 61.8/TE5

    Last Week's ADP: 61.4/TE5

    My Ranking: TE8 (no change)

    Jordan Reed, WAS

    Current ADP: 87/TE9

    Last Week's ADP: 87.8/TE9

    My Ranking: TE12 (no change)

      

    Potential Sleepers

    George Kittle, SF

    Current ADP: 122.6/TE12

    Last Week's ADP: 124.2/TE12

    My Ranking: TE10 (no change)

    Other Names to Monitor

    Trey Burton, CHI

    Current ADP: 96.6/TE10

    Last Week's ADP: 94.8/TE10

    My Ranking: TE11 (no change)

    Antonio Gates, Free Agent

    Current ADP: undrafted

    Last Week's ADP: new addition

    My Ranking: TE22 (no change)

    Gates hasn't re-signed with the Los Angeles Chargers yet, but it remains an obvious possibility after Hunter Henry was lost to a torn ACL during offseason workouts. While not the dominant player he once was, if he returned to the Chargers, he'd be on the fantasy radar since his primary competition would be Virgil Green.

    2018 Tight End PPR Rankings

    #Player (Team/Bye)
    1Rob Gronkowski NE (11)
    2Travis Kelce KC (12)
    3Zach Ertz PHI (9)
    4Greg Olsen CAR (4)
    5Jimmy Graham GB (7)
    6Delanie Walker TEN (8)
    7Kyle Rudolph MIN (10)
    8Evan Engram NYG (9)
    9Jack Doyle IND (9)
    10George Kittle SF (11)
    11Trey Burton CHI (5)
    12Jordan Reed WAS (4)
    13O.J. Howard TB (5)
    14Jared Cook OAK (7)
    15Charles Clay BUF (11)
    16Austin Hooper ATL (8)
    17Tyler Kroft CIN (9)
    18Vance McDonald PIT (7)
    19Ricky Seals-Jones ARI (9)
    20Eric Ebron IND (9)
    21David Njoku CLE (11)
    22Antonio Gates FA
    23Cameron Brate TB (5)
    24Luke Willson DET (6)
    25Austin Seferian-Jenkins JAC (9)
    26Ed Dickson SEA (7)
    27Benjamin Watson NO (6)
    28Hayden Hurst BAL (10)
    29Vernon Davis WAS (4)
    30Blake Jarwin DAL (8)
    31Jake Butt DEN (10)
    32Mike Gesicki MIA (11)
    33Gerald Everett LAR (12)
    34Ryan Griffin HOU (10)
    35Jermaine Gresham ARI (9)
    36Marcedes Lewis GB (7)
    37Virgil Green LAC (8)
    38Jesse James PIT (7)
    39Mark Andrews BAL (10)
    40Garrett Celek SF (11)
    41Tyler Eifert CIN (9)
    42Clive Walford NYJ (11)
    43Jeff Heuerman DEN (10)
    44Stephen Anderson HOU (10)
    45Tyler Higbee LAR (12)
    46Jonnu Smith TEN (8)
    47Geoff Swaim DAL (8)
    48Nick Vannett SEA (7)
    49Dallas Goedert PHI (9)
    50Michael Roberts DET (6)
     

Defense/Kickers

6 of 6

    The Jaguars defense might be the best, but it doesn't mean you have to waste a useful fantasy pick on them.
    The Jaguars defense might be the best, but it doesn't mean you have to waste a useful fantasy pick on them.Stephen B. Morton/Associated Press

    Defenses 

    Once again, you should stick with the same defense philosophy. Show patience and wait until the final two rounds to grab your defense. There are no values to discuss since most fantasy players are wise enough to wait until the end of the draft to select a defense, which means you don't have to be a hero and take the Jaguars in the 12th round because they are the best. If you aren't required to draft a defense, feel free to ignore the position and grab one off the waiver wire before Week 1. 

    At the end of the month, the final big board article will include defense targets to draft or add off the waiver wire based on exploitable schedules to open the season. Streaming defenses is a smart strategy to use throughout the season since playing the matchups is the best way to attack the position.

    Kickers 

    If your league still has kickers, don't bother making them a priority.

    Accuracy and opportunity are the top factors to focus on when looking for kickers, but you can address that on the waiver wire if your league allows you to bypass the position in the draft. You're better off taking a shot on a skill player and delaying the decision on your kicker until right before Week 1.