2018 Fantasy Football Big Board: Position-by-Position Rankings

2018 Fantasy Football Big Board: Position-by-Position RankingsAugust 8, 2018
There wasn't much to take from the Hall of Fame Game between the Baltimore Ravens and Chicago Bears, so with the full-fledged start of the preseason coming this weekend, the only significant news is coming out of training camp.
While you can acknowledge reports of both good and bad performances in practice, unless it carries over into multiple preseason games, it doesn't carry a lot of weight. That's a big reason why the initial depth charts that many teams released in the last week should be written on toilet paper. They mean nothing and often don't even come with any input from the coaching staff.
Do your best to eliminate the noise that comes from the abundance of coverage on social media. Twitter play-by-play and stats from practices are useless and should only be taken for entertainment value. When it comes to the top players, no news is almost always good news. Haven't heard anything about Ezekiel Elliott? Good. He's getting ready for a very busy season as the foundation of the Dallas Cowboys offense.
The real news to monitor are the injuries and transactions. Knee injuries suffered by Doug Baldwin in Seattle and Sony Michel in New England have significant repercussions in this week's rankings, both for the players themselves and teammates who get a boost from potentially larger roles.
My rankings will update more often than this article, so you can bookmark this page to see the latest changes at any given point in the preseason. While this article focuses on PPR formats, that bookmark provides my rankings for PPR, standard and half-PPR scoring systems.
Note: All ADP data and fantasy stats used to calculate finishes from FantasyPros. All advanced stats calculated using data from Pro Football Reference. All stats are based on points per reception (PPR) format.
Top 100
This week's look at the ADP data shows the first 100 picks are comprised of 11 quarterbacks, 38 running backs, 41 wide receivers and 10 tight ends, which is no change from last week. My top 100 differs somewhat with 10 QBs, 37 RBs, 45 WRs and eight TEs, but also remains the same as last week.
However, there are shake-ups in my positional rankings, especially at RB and WR, so those will be addressed later in the article. With only one preseason game in the books, you can't shake things up too much, as the only concrete news is related to injuries.
As we get ready to begin the preseason, check out this handy guide of the best and worst situations around the league. Plus, a new group has been added to spotlight improving situations.
Most fantasy-friendly based on talent, coaching and volume:
Teams that should improve based on talent, coaching and volume but still have some questions:
Teams you might want to avoid based on talent, coaching and volume:
2018 Top 100 PPR Rankings
Quarterbacks
Notable Changes in Rankings
12. Andrew Luck (up one spot)
Luck was included in last week's names-to-monitor section because the more positive reports that come out about his to return to action, the more he moves up the draft board. Last week, his ADP put him at 98/QB10. That has risen to 91.8/QB9, which leapfrogs him over Jimmy Garoppolo.
According to Albert Breer of SI.com, head coach Frank Reich expects Luck to play a quarter with the starters in Thursday night's preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks. Reich said, "The plan is to play him a little bit more than he normally would if he'd had a normal year last year." Luck getting the green light to play in the first preseason game is reason enough to move him up a spot with the potential for him to rise even more if he continues to progress.
Targets Based on Value
Philip Rivers, LAC
Current ADP: 115.8/QB15
Last Week's ADP: 113.4/QB15
My Ranking: QB10 (no change)
Overvalued Players
Jimmy Garoppolo, SF
Current ADP: 97.4/QB10
Last Week's ADP: 96.2/QB9
My Ranking: QB14 (no change)
Potential Sleepers
Patrick Mahomes, KC
Current ADP: 116.8/QB16
Last Week's ADP: 114.2/QB16
My Ranking: QB17 (no change)
Mitch Trubisky, CHI
Current ADP: 157.6/QB21
Last Week's ADP: 152.4/QB21
My Ranking: QB20 (up one spot)
Other Names to Monitor
None of note.
2018 Quarterback Rankings
|#
|Player (Team/Bye)
|1
|Aaron Rodgers GB (7)
|2
|Deshaun Watson HOU (10)
|3
|Russell Wilson SEA (7)
|4
|Tom Brady NE (11)
|5
|Carson Wentz PHI (9)
|6
|Cam Newton CAR (4)
|7
|Ben Roethlisberger PIT (7)
|8
|Kirk Cousins MIN (10)
|9
|Drew Brees NO (6)
|10
|Philip Rivers LAC (8)
|11
|Matthew Stafford DET (6)
|12
|Andrew Luck IND (9)
|13
|Jared Goff LAR (12)
|14
|Jimmy Garoppolo SF (11)
|15
|Matt Ryan ATL (8)
|16
|Marcus Mariota TEN (8)
|17
|Patrick Mahomes KC (12)
|18
|Dak Prescott DAL (8)
|19
|Alex Smith WAS (4)
|20
|Mitch Trubisky CHI (5)
|21
|Derek Carr OAK (7)
|22
|Eli Manning NYG (9)
|23
|Case Keenum DEN (10)
|24
|Ryan Tannehill MIA (11)
|25
|Blake Bortles JAC (9)
|26
|Andy Dalton CIN (9)
|27
|Jameis Winston TB (5)
|28
|Joe Flacco BAL (10)
|29
|Sam Bradford ARI (9)
|30
|Tyrod Taylor CLE (11)
|31
|Josh Allen BUF (11)
|32
|Josh McCown NYJ (11)
|33
|Sam Darnold NYJ (11)
|34
|Baker Mayfield CLE (11)
|35
|Josh Rosen ARI (9)
|36
|Ryan Fitzpatrick TB (5)
|37
|Lamar Jackson BAL (10)
|38
|AJ McCarron BUF (11)
Running Backs
Notable Changes in Rankings
21. Derrius Guice, WAS (up five spots)
30. Chris Thompson, WAS (down nine spots)
Guice seems to be the consensus No. 2 rookie RB behind Saquon Barkley, but while the gap between those two is understandable, the bigger question is the gap between Guice and the other rookie RBs. He moves up this week's rankings due in part to negative news on Thompson. According to Adam Zielonka of the Washington Times, head coach Jay Gruden said, "Chris (Thompson) will not play Thursday (in the preseason opener). We know that."
Thompson continues his comeback from a broken leg suffered in Week 11 of last season. At the time, he led the Redskins in most rushing and receiving categories. His presence in the passing game is the only real threat to Guice's upside as the clear lead back for Washington. While Thompson is expected to be ready for Week 1, the team doesn't want to rush him into anything, nor do they need to with Guice providing a significant upgrade over Samaje Perine and Rob Kelley.
29. Sony Michel, NE (down two spots)
33. Rex Burkhead, NE (up seven spots)
The gap between Guice and the other rookie RBs got a little wider over the last week, specifically as it relates to Michel. According to Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, Michel had a procedure to drain fluid from his knee last week and was expected to miss "at least 10 days," although it could extend beyond that if further recovery was necessary.
The Patriots are lucky enough to have Rex Burkhead and James White to lean on if Michel needs more time and/or the team decides they don't want to rush their first-round pick. Plus, the team has additional insurance with bigger backs like Mike Gillislee and Jeremy Hill on the roster. Burkhead and White likely would have been in the mix regardless of Michel's health issues, but the rookie may fall behind following this procedure. His return to action will determine if he can rise back up the rankings.
Targets Based on Value
Dion Lewis, TEN
Current ADP: 61/RB27
Last Week's ADP: 62.4/RB27
My Ranking: RB18 (no change)
Tarik Cohen, CHI
Current ADP: 77.2/RB29
Last Week's ADP: new addition
My Ranking: RB24 (no change)
Isaiah Crowell, NYJ
Current ADP: 91/RB36
Last Week's ADP: 100/RB38
My Ranking: RB32 (up one spot)
Duke Johnson, CLE
Current ADP: 91.2/RB37
Last Week's ADP: new addition
My Ranking: RB27 (up four spots)
Overvalued Players
Derrick Henry, TEN
Current ADP: 40.8/RB19
Last Week's ADP: 41.8/RB19
My Ranking: RB36 (down one spot)
Potential Sleepers
Corey Clement, PHI
Current ADP: 140.8/RB48
Last Week's ADP: 131.5/RB48
My Ranking: RB38 (down one spot)
Other Names to Monitor
Rashaad Penny, SEA
Current ADP: 49.2/RB22
Last Week's ADP: new addition
My Ranking: RB28 (no change)
Chris Carson, SEA
Current ADP: 133/RB44
Last Week's ADP: new addition
My Ranking: RB43 (up 11 spots)
Even though Penny was a first-round pick, Carson's presence can't be ignored. Last year, the second-year RB turned a strong training camp and preseason into a significant role before a leg injury ended his season after just four games. While Penny has a higher ceiling with a better overall skill set, if Carson can return to the form we saw in 2017, he could be a thorn in the side of Penny owners all year.
2018 Running Back PPR Rankings
Wide Receivers
Notable Changes in Rankings
10. Doug Baldwin, SEA (down two spots)
Even though head coach Pete Carroll isn't worried about Baldwin's status for the start of the regular season, per Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times, the potential of Baldwin missing the entire preseason is a concern. Because Baldwin is clearly the top option of Russell Wilson, it's not as if missing significant time in August will hurt their chemistry.
The Seahawks could be extra cautious with Baldwin knowing how important he'll be to their success following the departures of Jimmy Graham and Paul Richardson, in addition to a defense that can no longer dominate and carry the team as it did in the past. For now, Baldwin remains in the top-10 conversation at WR, and he'll have a chance to move back up if the knee issue doesn't linger into the regular season.
34. Josh Gordon, CLE (down 10 spots)
It's hard to put real fantasy analysis behind Gordon's situation. There's nothing to compare it to, and there's no way to judge how it will affect his return to action or when that will be, if at all. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, the Browns will prevent Gordon from missing an accrued season toward free agency by placing him on the non-football injury/reserve list.
Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported that Gordon "is getting closer to returning" to the team. Teammate, friend and fellow WR Rashard Higgins told Cabot that Gordon "was in good spirits" and added, "We're not too concerned. We know Josh is handling his business off the field and when he comes back, he'll be ready to go."
Gordon's talent provides tremendous upside, but it's better to be cautious with this delicate situation. Perhaps Gordon can rise back up the ranks if he returns in time to play multiple preseason games, although nothing can be assumed. His mental and physical health matter far more than football.
Targets Based on Value
Demaryius Thomas, DEN
Current ADP: 44/WR18
Last Week's ADP: 45/WR20
My Ranking: WR12 (up one spot)
Marquise Goodwin, SF
Current ADP: 99.2/WR44
Last Week's ADP: new addition
My Ranking: WR26 (up two spots)
Nelson Agholor, PHI
Current ADP: 111/WR44
Last Week's ADP: new addition
My Ranking: WR27 (up six spots)
Overvalued Players
Tyreek Hill, KC
Current ADP: 29.8/WR12
Last Week's ADP: 29.2/WR11
My Ranking: WR22 (no change)
Amari Cooper, OAK
Current ADP: 36.8/WR16
Last Week's ADP: 36.8/WR16
My Ranking: WR25 (up one spot)
Michael Crabtree, BAL
Current ADP: 68.8/WR27
Last Week's ADP: 70.6/WR27
My Ranking: WR41 (down one spot)
Potential Sleepers
Cameron Meredith, NO
Current ADP: 140.6/WR50
Last Week's ADP: 141.2/WR52
My Ranking: WR45 (up 11 spots)
The Saints released Brandon Coleman with a failed physical designation, according to Luke Johnson of NOLA.com. Instead of waiting for Coleman to heal, the team parted ways with a player who appeared in every game over the last three seasons. It's fair to consider that a vote of confidence for Meredith's standing in the receiving corps and his return from the torn ACL that cost him all of last season. Don't be surprised if the buzz on him continues to pick up throughout the month. He's still a low-risk, high-reward selection at his current ADP.
Paul Richardson, WAS
Current ADP: 169.2/WR62
Last Week's ADP: new addition
My Ranking: WR53 (down one spot)
Josh Doctson has already dealt with shoulder and heel injuries before the Redskins have taken the field for a preseason game, so concerns about his health can't be ignored. With Doctson seemingly always dealing with an injury or trying to prove he can be a reliable option heading into his third season, perhaps more attention should be paid to Richardson. He's basically a free pick with such a low ADP and seems to be getting overlooked by fantasy players despite signing a five-year deal with $20 million guaranteed. He needs to be on your radar.
Other Names to Monitor
Randall Cobb, GB
Current ADP: 91.2/WR37
Last Week's ADP: new addition
My Ranking: WR39 (down four spots)
There's bounce-back potential for Cobb this year with Aaron Rodgers back under center, but he needs to prove he's all the way back from the ankle procedure he underwent in June. His price is fair as it stands this early in the preseason.
2018 Wide Receiver PPR Rankings
Tight Ends
Notable Changes in Rankings
None of note.
Targets Based on Value
Jack Doyle, IND
Current ADP: 115.4/TE11
Last Week's ADP: 117/TE11
My Ranking: TE9 (no change)
Overvalued Players
Evan Engram, NYG
Current ADP: 61.8/TE5
Last Week's ADP: 61.4/TE5
My Ranking: TE8 (no change)
Jordan Reed, WAS
Current ADP: 87/TE9
Last Week's ADP: 87.8/TE9
My Ranking: TE12 (no change)
Potential Sleepers
George Kittle, SF
Current ADP: 122.6/TE12
Last Week's ADP: 124.2/TE12
My Ranking: TE10 (no change)
Other Names to Monitor
Trey Burton, CHI
Current ADP: 96.6/TE10
Last Week's ADP: 94.8/TE10
My Ranking: TE11 (no change)
Antonio Gates, Free Agent
Current ADP: undrafted
Last Week's ADP: new addition
My Ranking: TE22 (no change)
Gates hasn't re-signed with the Los Angeles Chargers yet, but it remains an obvious possibility after Hunter Henry was lost to a torn ACL during offseason workouts. While not the dominant player he once was, if he returned to the Chargers, he'd be on the fantasy radar since his primary competition would be Virgil Green.
2018 Tight End PPR Rankings
Defense/Kickers
Defenses
Once again, you should stick with the same defense philosophy. Show patience and wait until the final two rounds to grab your defense. There are no values to discuss since most fantasy players are wise enough to wait until the end of the draft to select a defense, which means you don't have to be a hero and take the Jaguars in the 12th round because they are the best. If you aren't required to draft a defense, feel free to ignore the position and grab one off the waiver wire before Week 1.
At the end of the month, the final big board article will include defense targets to draft or add off the waiver wire based on exploitable schedules to open the season. Streaming defenses is a smart strategy to use throughout the season since playing the matchups is the best way to attack the position.
Kickers
If your league still has kickers, don't bother making them a priority.
Accuracy and opportunity are the top factors to focus on when looking for kickers, but you can address that on the waiver wire if your league allows you to bypass the position in the draft. You're better off taking a shot on a skill player and delaying the decision on your kicker until right before Week 1.