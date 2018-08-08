2018 Fantasy Football Big Board: Position-by-Position Rankings

0 of 6

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

There wasn't much to take from the Hall of Fame Game between the Baltimore Ravens and Chicago Bears, so with the full-fledged start of the preseason coming this weekend, the only significant news is coming out of training camp.

While you can acknowledge reports of both good and bad performances in practice, unless it carries over into multiple preseason games, it doesn't carry a lot of weight. That's a big reason why the initial depth charts that many teams released in the last week should be written on toilet paper. They mean nothing and often don't even come with any input from the coaching staff.

Do your best to eliminate the noise that comes from the abundance of coverage on social media. Twitter play-by-play and stats from practices are useless and should only be taken for entertainment value. When it comes to the top players, no news is almost always good news. Haven't heard anything about Ezekiel Elliott? Good. He's getting ready for a very busy season as the foundation of the Dallas Cowboys offense.

The real news to monitor are the injuries and transactions. Knee injuries suffered by Doug Baldwin in Seattle and Sony Michel in New England have significant repercussions in this week's rankings, both for the players themselves and teammates who get a boost from potentially larger roles.

My rankings will update more often than this article, so you can bookmark this page to see the latest changes at any given point in the preseason. While this article focuses on PPR formats, that bookmark provides my rankings for PPR, standard and half-PPR scoring systems.

Note: All ADP data and fantasy stats used to calculate finishes from FantasyPros. All advanced stats calculated using data from Pro Football Reference. All stats are based on points per reception (PPR) format.