The Best Remaining NFL Free Agents and Team Fits Entering Preseason Week 1

The first week of the 2018 NFL preseason is set to begin, and for many teams, it will best serve to highlight needs that remain on their rosters.

Plenty of teams will be waiting for cutdown day—rosters must be trimmed to 53 active players on Sept. 1—to plug holes with other clubs' leftovers. Some, though, won't be willing to wait that long, and depending on the points of weakness, they won't have to.

That is because there are still plenty of quality players available on the free-agent market. We're going to look at the best available, examine what they can offer in 2018 and match them with their best team fits.

We're talking about available free agents who were both consistently productive last season and who can have significant impacts with their new teams in 2018.