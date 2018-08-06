The Best Remaining NFL Free Agents and Team Fits Entering Preseason Week 1

The Best Remaining NFL Free Agents and Team Fits Entering Preseason Week 1August 6, 2018
The first week of the 2018 NFL preseason is set to begin, and for many teams, it will best serve to highlight needs that remain on their rosters.
Plenty of teams will be waiting for cutdown day—rosters must be trimmed to 53 active players on Sept. 1—to plug holes with other clubs' leftovers. Some, though, won't be willing to wait that long, and depending on the points of weakness, they won't have to.
That is because there are still plenty of quality players available on the free-agent market. We're going to look at the best available, examine what they can offer in 2018 and match them with their best team fits.
We're talking about available free agents who were both consistently productive last season and who can have significant impacts with their new teams in 2018.
TE Julius Thomas
Tight end Julius Thomas hasn't been a scoring machine since his days with Peyton Manning and the Denver Broncos—he tallied 24 touchdowns from 2013 to 2014. However, this doesn't mean he can't be a big addition for a team with a need at the position.
Thomas is still a 6'5", 262-pound target who can be a mismatch in the red zone or in short-yardage situations. He amassed 41 receptions for 388 yards and three scores in 14 games for the Miami Dolphins last season.
For a team that often utilizes two-tight end sets, Thomas would be an ideal second option. He would also provide a lot of value for a team in need of a red-zone scoring threat. The Seattle Seahawks, who lost Jimmy Graham (10 TDs in 2017) this offseason, could provide a great opportunity for Thomas to revive his career at age 30.
Best Fits: Seahawks, New England Patriots
CB Bashaud Breeland
Former Washington Redskins cornerback Bashaud Breeland isn't going to be out of work long. He actually was set to sign with the Carolina Panthers but failed a physical and had his deal nullified.
He has more recently met with the Oakland Raiders, Kansas City Chiefs, Indianapolis Colts and Cleveland Browns.
Breeland is a quality cornerback who amassed 50 tackles, 19 passes defended and an interception last season. He would be a great fit with a team in need of talent in the secondary. The Chiefs, who allowed the fourth-most passing yards last season (247 per game), top the list of teams in that department that Breeland has already met with.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who allowed a league-high 260.6 passing yards per game, should try to get in touch with Breeland's agent.
Best Fits: Chiefs, Buccaneers
DT Johnathan Hankins
The Indianapolis Colts decided to part with defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins after just one season of a three-year, $27 million deal. Now, the 26-year-old run-stuffer is back on the open market and looking for work.
Hankins is both young and productive—he had 44 tackles, two sacks and three passes defended last season—so he isn't likely to come at a bargain price. That means there are two types of teams likely to be looking at him.
One is a young, building team with enough cap space to sign Hankins as a long-term piece of the line rotation. The other is close to a Super Bowl roster and wants to ink him on a short-term deal as a final piece of the puzzle.
Either way, Hankins should be on a roster before the regular season gets underway.
Best Fits: Chicago Bears, Atlanta Falcons
WR Dez Bryant
Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant may no longer be the elite No. 1 target he once was, but he's still a capable pass-catcher and one of the hottest names on the market.
What receiver-needy teams need to decide is whether Bryant has enough left in the tank to justify the hype and potential drama that would come with signing him. Former Dallas quarterback Tony Romo believes he does.
"I still think Dez Bryant is an outstanding football player, and I think, if he goes to the right place, you're gonna see that this year," Romo said, per Mike Leslie of WFAA.
Bryant is looking for a one-year "prove it" deal, so the best spot for him would be a team that needs a primary target on the outside. A team like the Ravens, Browns—should Josh Gordon not return before the start of the season—or Buffalo Bills makes sense.
Best Fits: Bills, Ravens
RB Alfred Morris
Running backs, especially veteran ones, don't hold the value they once did on the open market. That is why it isn't surprising seventh-year man Alfred Morris is on this list.
Teams aren't going to look to Morris to fill a starting role—barring injury. The Florida Atlantic product, however, can still provide value as a backup, spot starter and change-of-pace back. Last season with the Cowboys, he produced a solid 4.8 yards per carry while racking up 547 yards and catching seven passes for 45 yards.
Morris is still on the right side of 30, and he still has something left in the tank. He'd be a good fit with any team facing uncertainty in the backfield heading into the 2018 season.
Best Fits: Colts, Raiders
S Eric Reid
Former San Francisco 49ers strong safety Eric Reid has taken some visits this offseason but has yet to land with a team. The one-time Pro Bowler met with the Cincinnati Bengals early in free agency and recently was set to met with the Tennessee Titans, who opted to sign Kenny Vaccaro instead.
According to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, the Titans jumped on Vaccaro only after multiple flight cancellations delayed Reid's visit.
While Reid was last named to the Pro Bowl in 2013, he is still a productive player. Last season, he amassed 53 tackles, four passes defended and two interceptions. He would fit with a team looking for depth or a veteran mentor in the secondary.
Best Fits: Seahawks, Browns
DE Elvis Dumervil
It feels odd to put Elvis Dumervil on this list because guys who can get to the quarterback are rarely on the open market long. Dumervil had 6.5 sacks for the 49ers in a rotational role last season.
Any team looking to add to its pass rush could use Dumervil, but two jump out as terrific fits—and both reside in the Bay Area.
San Francisco, which recorded just 30 sacks last season, could bring back Dumervil for another run with defensive coordinator Robert Saleh. Oakland, which recorded just 31 sacks last season, could use Dumervil as insurance in case Khalil Mack's contract situation isn't resolved before the start of the season.
Of course, should any premier edge-rusher go down with an injury in the coming weeks, the demand for Dumervil is sure to rise.
Best Fits: 49ers, Raiders
TE Antonio Gates
Former Los Angeles Chargers tight end Antonio Gates is an NFL legend and future Hall of Famer. While he has lost a step over the last couple of seasons—he is 38, after all—Gates has remained a reliable target and a dangerous red-zone threat.
Though he largely gave way to fellow tight end Hunter Henry last season, Gates still managed 30 receptions, 316 yards and three touchdowns.
Of course, there's only one team that makes sense for Gates, and that's the Chargers. His former squad was set to move on with Henry as its new star, but the Arkansas product suffered a torn ACL in May.
The Chargers haven't ruled out bringing back Gates.
"We've got a couple, different possibilities," general manager Tom Telesco said, per Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com. "We had talked about one obviously with Antonio Gates, and we'll see where that goes."
A one-year reunion between Gates and the Chargers makes almost too much sense.
Best Fit: Chargers