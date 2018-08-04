Pro Football Hall of Fame 2018: Ceremony Recap, Speech Highlights and Reaction

David Richard/Associated Press

Eight men officially joined the NFL's most exclusive fraternity Saturday night when they were inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

The class of 2018 was headlined by icons like Randy Moss, Ray Lewis, Brian Dawkins, Brian Urlacher and Terrell Owens—who skipped the festivities to hold a solo ceremony at his alma mater, the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.

Former Washington Redskins general manager Bobby Beathard, linebacker Robert Brazile and guard Jerry Kramer were also honored.

Below, we'll take a look at the night's most memorable moments and provide a refresher regarding the honorees who defined this year's class.

Randy Moss, WR, Minnesota Vikings

Speech Highlights

Bio

Moss was a no-brainer first-ballot selection.

Arguably the most physically gifted wide receiver ever to play the game, Moss ranks fourth all-time in receiving yards (15,292) behind Jerry Rice, Terrell Owens and Larry Fitzgerald. Moss' 156 receiving scores are also good for second all-time behind Rice (197).

A six-time Pro Bowler and four-time first team All-Pro, Moss added even more jaw-dropping numbers to his stellar resume in 2007 when he posted 1,493 yards and a single-season record 23 touchdowns for the 16-0 Patriots.

All told, Moss led the NFL in receiving scores on five occasions (1998, 2000, 2003, 2007, 2009) thanks to dominant runs with the Minnesota Vikings and New England Patriots.

Ray Lewis, LB, Baltimore Ravens

Speech Highlights

Bio

A first-round pick in 1996, Lewis emerged as the top middle linebacker of his generation over the course of 17 seasons with the Baltimore Ravens.

The University of Miami product finished his illustrious career with two Super Bowl titles, a pair of AP Defensive Player of the Year awards (2000, 20003), 13 Pro Bowl nods and seven first-team All-Pro selections.

Statistically, the hard-hitting second-level stalwart logged 31 interceptions, 20 fumble recoveries, 19 forced fumbles and more than 1,500 solo tackles.

Lewis also nabbed MVP honors for his performance in the Ravens' 34-7 Super Bowl 35 win against the New York Giants. According to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Lewis became the second player in league history to win Super Bowl MVP and Defensive Player of the Year in the same season.

Brian Dawkins, S, Philadelphia Eagles

Speech Highlights

Bio

Known for his bone-crushing hits and unrivaled intensity, Brian Dawkins earned entry into the Gold Jacket Club following 16 stellar seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles and Denver Broncos.

A second-round pick out of Clemson in 1996, Dawkins developed into the centerpiece of Jim Johnson's vicious defenses because of his ability to make plays in the box, at the second level and deep in the secondary as a center fielder.

By the time curtains closed on his career, the nine-time Pro Bowler logged 37 interceptions, 120 pass breakups, 36 forced fumbles, 19 fumble recoveries and 26 sacks. He also became the first player in league history to post a fumble recovery, interception, sack and receiving touchdown in the same game.

Additionally, Dawkins played an integral part in leading the Eagles to four straight NFC Championship Games (2001-04) and a spot in Super Bowl 39.

Expect Dawkins to be joined in Canton by fellow standout safeties Ed Reed and Troy Polamalu when they become eligible for induction in 2019 and 2020, respectively.

Brian Urlacher, LB, Chicago Bears

Speech Highlights

Bio

Like Lewis in Baltimore, Urlacher served as the heartbeat of the Chicago Bears defense from 2000 to 2012.

An instant contributor, Urlacher took home 2000 Defensive Rookie of the Year honors by racking up 125 total tackles, eight sacks and a pair of interceptions.

That season was a springboard to further greatness, as Urlacher picked up eight Pro Bowl berths, four first-team All-Pro selections and 2005 Defensive Player of the Year honors. He also spearheaded Chicago's third-ranked scoring defense in 2006 that clashed with the Indianapolis Colts in Super Bowl 41.

In all, Urlacher finished with 1,354 total tackles, 85 pass breakups, 41.5 sacks, 22 interceptions, 15 fumble recoveries and 11 forced fumbles.

Best of the Rest

Robert Brazile Can't Contain His Excitement

Jerry Kramer Provides Some Levity

T.O. Stays on Brand