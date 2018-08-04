Terrell Owens Blames Sportswriters for Skipping Ceremony in Hall of Fame Speech

Willy Sanjuan/Associated Press

Terrell Owens accepted his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday in perhaps the most unique manner of all time.

Rather than attending the ceremony in Canton, Ohio, T.O. spoke in front of a large crowd at McKenzie Arena on the campus of alma mater the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, as seen in the following photo courtesy of Yahoo Sports' Eric Adelson:

Owens covered a lot of ground in his speech, including an explanation for why he decided to skip the official ceremony at the site of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Per John Breech of CBS Sports, Owens said it had to do with the sportswriters: "Many of you are probably wondering why we're here instead of Canton. I'd like to set the record straight. It's about the mere fact that the sportswriters aren't aligned with the mission and the core values of the Hall of Fame."

According to Teresa Walker of the Associated Press, Owens continued, "In my heart I know this is the right thing to do. They say I'm making the wrong decision, but sometimes you got to do what is the wrong thing for the right reason."

Despite being one of the top wideouts in NFL history statistically, it took three tries before Owens was given the Hall of Fame nod.

Per Tennessee-Chattanooga football recruiting coordinator Chris Cook, Owens added, "Whether it takes three years or 45 years you should get what you've rightfully earned," with regard to his induction.

T.O.'s presence was unmistakable, and much of that had to do with his flashy wardrobe choice—a suit emblazoned with Pro Football Hall of Fame logos:

Prior to giving his speech, Owens made a blazer change when his mother presented him with the gold jacket awarded to every Hall of Famer:

Owens' mother played a significant role Saturday, as he emotionally thanked her for standing by him, according to Sports Illustrated's Greg Bishop:

Additionally, T.O. teared up when talking about his late grandmother and said he could "feel her presence" in McKenzie Arena.

Owens also gave shout-outs to NBA legends Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant for inspiring him, along with former San Francisco 49ers teammate Jerry Rice, per Breech: "You were an inspiration, beyond my expectations. You were hands down the best receiver in the game, this is for you."

The overall theme of Owens' speech was "this is for you," as he repeated the phrase on numerous occasions when thanking those who supported him.

Whether right or wrong, Owens gained a reputation in the NFL as something of a selfish player, and he played up to that narrative in a moment of self-awareness.

When a fan in the crowd yelled, "I love you," to T.O., the newly minted Hall of Famer answered, "I love you too. I love me more," according to ESPN's Vaughn McClure.

That comment notwithstanding, Owens expressed humility and gratitude throughout the speech.

In closing, Owens admitted to his imperfections but had a positive message to spread, per Vinnie Iyer of Sporting News: "I am not a perfect man. I've made a lot of mistakes, but I like the man who [I] have become. ... Courageous enough to choose Chattanooga over Canton."

Per Nooga.com, T.O. then took the opportunity to inspire those in attendance, just as so many inspired him over the years:

During an NFL career that spanned 15 years with the San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, Owens was a six-time Pro Bowler and five-time selection to the All-Pro first team.

He ranks eighth all-time in receptions (1,078), second in receiving yards (15,934) and third in receiving touchdowns (153).

By those metrics, T.O. rightfully took his spot among football's all-time greats Saturday, no matter how unconventional the process was.