Fortnite Summer Skirmish Week 4 Prize Money, Twitch Live Stream and More

Greg Doherty/Getty Images

The 2018 Fortnite Summer Skirmish rolls on Friday with the first day of competition in Week 4. It's a solo tournament with many of the video game's biggest names entering head-to-head competition for the first time in the lucrative event.

Ninja, TSM Myth, TSM Daequan, FaZe Tfue, SypherPK and TimTheTatMan headline the star-studded field, which features most of Fortnite Battle Royale's most prominent streamers. It should make for the most entertaining clash of the Summer Skirmish to date.

The first player to reach eight total points will win the championship in the event dubbed Hold The Throne. Gamers will be awarded two points for each Victory Royale, one point for finishing second or third and one point for eliminating at least four players in a match. A bonus point and $50,000 is also available for the highest kill count in any match during the tournament.

Let's check out all of the important details for Friday's action. That's followed by a look at the purse payouts and a preview of what to expect as Week 4 gets underway. For a complete listing of every player who will be chasing the $67,500 top prize, visit Epic Games' official website.

Viewing Information

When: Friday, Aug. 3 at 5 p.m. ET

Live Stream: Fortnite on Twitch

Prize Money for Top Finishers

1st: $67,500

2nd: $54,000

3rd: $45,000

4th: $40,500

5th: $36,000

Full List: Week 4 Payouts

Tournament Preview

Although this is the second solo competition of the Summer Skirmish, it's the first time the streamers and pro players are going to face each other directly. In Week 2, they competed against public lobbies. This time Epic Games will use its custom matchmaking to get them all in the same lobby.

It's also the most balanced scoring system from the first month.

The pair of duos events featured high incentive for wins, which led to mostly mundane gameplay until the final circles. The solo event placed a more value on eliminations, but the fact players were going against random opponents took away some of the potential allure.

On Friday, viewers have the potential to see a build battle between Myth and Sypher, a shootout between Ninja and Tfue or a fight featuring players who are typically teammates, such as Liquid Chap and Liquid 72hrs. Those are the moments Fortnite fans have been waiting on.

It wouldn't be a surprise to see a more aggressive style of play this week.

The incentives for eliminations, highlighted by the $50,000 for the high-kill game, should be enough to get players to battle each other before the final circles. If nothing else, players will likely push to get the four kills before slowing down to seek a top-three result.

Trying to focus solely on Victory Royales will likely backfire given the strength of competition. Players are probably going to need at least some elimination bonuses in order to capture the top prize.

The marquee names mentioned above, led by Ninja and Tfue, are going to generate the most attention throughout the tournament. There are numerous sleepers—NotVivid, Murksman and Twitch Fulmer among them—who are capable of stealing the favorites' spotlight, though.

Ultimately, the only shock would be if one player dominates and runs away with the title. Expect a close battle that comes right down to the wire Friday night.